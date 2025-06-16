MEF Extends its Automation Lifecycle Service Orchestration Portfolio to Internet Broadband Access

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF, a global industry association of enterprises and network, cloud, security, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, today announced a major enhancement to its Internet Access and Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) API portfolio with the addition of Layer 2 over Broadband support, including a new MEF standard and payload. This production-ready capability builds on MEF’s proven LSO API framework with more than 165 leading service providers engaged in the adoption lifecycle, and enables the automated buying, selling, and management of wholesale internet broadband access at scale.

Layer 2 over Broadband joins MEF’s growing suite of standardized services aimed at streamlining inter-provider operations and accelerating adoption of Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offerings. It supports a wide range of use cases, including Ethernet access (Access E-Line) over consumer internet broadband, triple play services, and business connectivity across multi-operator environments and is now available on the MEF LSO Marketplace.

MEF’s LSO APIs are proven and globally adopted, with implementations across services such as Carrier Ethernet and Internet Access, and growing support for additional payloads like SD-WAN and Layer 2 over Broadband. This expansion reflects MEF’s ongoing commitment to delivering practical, standards-based solutions that enable real-world interoperability.

“By adding Layer 2 over Broadband to our Internet Access services and LSO API portfolio, we’re not just introducing a new capability, we’re reinforcing a platform that is powering automated, carrier-grade services across the global ecosystem,” said Pascal Menezes, CTO, MEF. “As the industry increasingly embraces open, standards-based automation, MEF is leading the way through collaboration, real-world implementations, and trusted frameworks.”

Layer 2 over Broadband extends MEF’s comprehensive Internet Access Portfolio, which includes:

A full set of MEF service standards for IP and Carrier Ethernet, including the new MEF 140 Broadband Access E-Line and E-LAN Service Definitions and Layer 2 Over Broadband product schema

Standardized product and service schemas with supporting developer guides

LSO Business and Operational APIs

MEF’s LSO API Test Service and Certification program

A global LSO Community of service providers, technology providers, and integrators



The portfolio also includes an extensive suite of LSO APIs now supporting Layer 2 over Broadband, enabling seamless automation across the full service lifecycle:

LSO Business APIs:

Address Validation & Site Query

Product Catalog & Product Offering Qualification

Quote, Availability, and Price Discovery

Product Order & Inventory

Billing, Settlement, Trouble Ticketing & Incident Management



LSO Operational APIs:

Appointment & Work Order

Service Order & Catalog

Service Inventory & Function Testing

Service Performance Monitoring

Service Fault Management



The new Layer 2 over Broadband capabilities will be introduced in MEF’s upcoming LSO Janis release, expanding support for consumer and business broadband-based services with carrier-grade performance.

MEF’s standardized LSO APIs reduce onboarding time from months to minutes, enabling a true on-demand experience. The new capabilities introduced in this release enable revenue-generating service opportunities across wholesale, retail, and multi-operator environments, while reducing integration overhead and accelerating time to market.

To learn more about MEF’s Internet Access Portfolio visit https://www.mef.net and the LSO Marketplace at https://lso.mef.net.

