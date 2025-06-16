Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for May 2025

The net asset value (NAV) per unit of the Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) increased to EUR 0.6757 at the end of May 2025 (0.6740 as of 30 April 2025). The month-end total net asset value of the Fund was EUR 97.0 million (EUR 96.8 million as of 30 April 2025). The EPRA NRV as of 31 May 2025 stood at EUR 0.7216 per unit.

In May 2025, the consolidated net rental income of the Fund was EUR 1.0 million (EUR 1.0 million in April 2025).

At the end of May 2025, the Fund’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 7.2 million (30 April 2025: EUR 8.2 million). As of 31 May 2025, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 238.6 million (30 April 2025: EUR 239.0 million).

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

