CN to Invest $85 Million in Michigan to Build Capacity and Power Sustainable Growth

HOMEWOOD, Ill., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today plans to invest approximately US$85 million in Michigan, as part of its 2025 capital investment program. This investment will support track maintenance and strategic infrastructure initiatives in the state. This includes projects to build intermodal capacity and upgrades to improve operations at CN’s Lansing, Battle Creek and Flint railyards. These projects will help ensure the safe movement of goods and support long-term sustainable growth in Michigan and across CN’s network.

“We believe that investing in our network is about building for the future. Our continued infrastructure investment in Michigan will help strengthen the resiliency and efficiency of our network across the state. Our focus remains on providing exceptional service to our customers and supply chain partners, supporting strong economic growth for North America and across communities where we operate.”

- Tracy Robinson, President, and Chief Executive Officer of CN



“As a member of the House Transportation Committee, we focus on a robust freight transportation network across Michigan. CN is a key component to moving freight efficiently and safely. I have seen this up close over the years as they move goods through my district in Calhoun County and Battle Creek. Michigan needs a strong rail network, and CN is a leader in making significant investments in the Great Lakes State."

- Steve Frisbie, State Representative, Michigan’s 44th House District



In 2024, CN invested approximately US$79 million in Michigan for track maintenance and key infrastructure initiatives. Highlights of this investment include:

Over US$3 million to support the completion of the CN’s Flat Rock Transload facility

Over US$5 million for upgrades to CN’s Autoport operations in Lansing

Over US$4 million to support automotive facility in Lake Orion



Michigan in Numbers:

Employees: approximately 1,033

Railroad route miles operated: 812

Community investments: US$ 144,000 in 2024

Local spending: US$136 million in 2024

Cash taxes paid: US$8.1 million in 2024





CN Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements by CN included in this news release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under Canadian securities laws. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. CN cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “assumes,” “outlook,” “plans,” “targets,” or other similar words. Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. CN assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event CN does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that CN will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.



