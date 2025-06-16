Kiss the Ground Launches Free Regenerative Purchasing Guides to Inform and Inspire Shoppers

LOS ANGELES, CA, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiss the Ground, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting regeneration and healthy soil as a viable solution for our wellness, water, and climate crisis, today announced the release of its Regenerative Purchasing Guides, a suite of free, easy-to-use tools designed to help consumers shop with purpose and confidence. As wellness and sustainability rise in consumer priority, most shoppers remain unsure how to align their values with their purchasing habits. According to a recent Kiss the Ground survey:

74% of shoppers cite health benefits as a top priority

of shoppers cite health benefits as a top priority Yet 88% rely on vague claims such as “fresh” or “natural” over verified certifications like “regenerative” or “organic”

rely on vague claims such as “fresh” or “natural” over verified certifications like “regenerative” or “organic” 58% don’t read food labels at all, and more than half of those who do feel confused by what they find

The new Regenerative Purchasing Guides aim to bridge this gap, empowering consumers with transparent and trustworthy information about how their everyday choices impact both personal and planetary health. "How we shop is an expression of our value set, yet navigating the supermarket can be tricky,” said Evan Harrison, CEO of Kiss the Ground. “Our easy-to-understand, fun, and practical guides will empower audiences to shop more confidently… and more regeneratively.”

Key Features of the Regenerative Purchasing Guides:

Introductions to regenerative products from trusted brands

Clear explanations of food labels and what they actually mean

Simple shopping tips across common grocery categories like coffee, eggs, and dairy

The initial launch features nine guides focused on everyday food staples. Future editions will expand into wellness and beauty, baking, beverages, fashion, pets, books, watch lists, and more. Since 2013, Kiss the Ground has inspired millions to engage with the Regenerative Movement through storytelling, education, and partnerships. The organization reports that awareness of regenerative agriculture has nearly doubled in the past 18 months—from 4% to nearly 7%—marking a potential tipping point in the public’s understanding and adoption of regenerative practices. By simplifying the path to informed, values-aligned purchases, these guides offer a powerful next step toward restoring soil health, strengthening communities, and regenerating the planet.

Explore the free Regenerative Purchasing Guides at kisstheground.com/purchasing



Kiss the Ground is an audience-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit promoting regeneration and healthy soil as a viable solution to the wellness, water, and climate crisis. Led by CEO Evan Harrison, the organization was founded in 2013 and has inspired millions to participate in the Regenerative Movement through storytelling, education, and partnerships.







