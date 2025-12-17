Round Up for Regeneration: Leading Brands Partner with Kiss the Ground to Support Regenerative Agriculture & Healthy Soil at Checkout

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, Lineage Provisions, Foria Wellness, and Terrain are teaming up with Kiss the Ground, a leading voice in the Regenerative Movement, to help their customers support farmers and healthy soil through round-ups—a simple way to turn everyday purchases into powerful action.

Through a new “Round Up for Regeneration” promotion, customers are invited to round up their totals at checkout, with 100% of donations directly supporting Kiss the Ground’s work—including farmer grants, education programs, and award-winning storytelling.

In 2025, Kiss the Ground awarded 215 grants totaling $500K to support farmers and ranchers with equipment, supplies, and regenerative agriculture training—impacting 73,000 acres across the U.S. Kiss the Ground is now amplifying their stories through daily content that reaches 2M people every month.

As Kiss the Ground looks ahead to expanded farmer programs–geared at small to mid-sized farms–in 2026, brand partnerships like these demonstrate how businesses and customers can unite behind a shared mission for regeneration.

“Kiss the Ground launched a partnership program 18 months ago with an initial objective of educating and inspiring companies about the power of regenerative agriculture, first and foremost, internally. Now, we are extending the reach of our messages to their customers, and inviting them to join the movement at point of purchase–and it’s driving material impact,” said Evan Harrison, CEO of Kiss the Ground. “We’re inspired by companies that are finding creative ways to align their business with purpose—mobilizing their customers to increase soil health and ultimately, human and planetary health.”

“We’re proud to have donated over $300K to Kiss the Ground, including over $80K raised with the help of our customers during a 2025 round-up. Together, our company and community continue to demonstrate that small actions can create big change by helping advance regenerative agriculture and healthy soil.

–Anthropologie Group



Round-up giving is one of the fastest-growing forms of microphilanthropy today, with simple prompts at checkout helping brands deepen engagement and build lasting loyalty—especially among younger, values-driven consumers.

"As an early-stage brand with a highly engaged community, we see it as our responsibility to use our platform for impact (beyond just selling clean, responsibly sourced products!). The holiday round-up campaign was an accessible, transparent way to begin participating in meaningful giving and philanthropic partnerships while supporting Kiss the Ground. It allowed us to educate our customers on topics deeply aligned with our mission through channels we already use every day—email and SMS. The fact that the program is easy to implement and that 100% of donations go directly to Kiss the Ground, without unnecessary processing fees, made it a clear yes for us. Also, the team was a joy to work with."

–Sonja Manning, Director of Marketing at Lineage Provisions

For brands interested in joining the movement, Kiss the Ground offers a free partner toolkit with easy steps to implement round-ups or point-of-sale giving campaigns.

Visit kisstheground.com to learn more.







Kiss the Ground is an audience-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit promoting Regeneration and healthy soil as a viable solution for human and planetary health. Led by CEO Evan Harrison, the organization was founded in 2013 and has inspired millions to participate in the Regenerative Movement through storytelling, education, and partnerships.







Attachments