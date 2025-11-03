From Dairy to Delicacy: Kiss the Ground Expands Its Award-Winning Mini-Doc Series with a Look at Retired Dairy Cows and Wagyu-Quality Steak Made in the United States

Los Angeles, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiss the Ground, a leader in the regenerative movement, announces the release of its new short documentary, “Stories of Regeneration: Retired Dairy Cows.” The film explores a radical yet deeply traditional idea: that dairy cows, after their years of providing milk, can continue to graze regeneratively and then, at a ripe age, produce some of the most flavorful beef in the world. Featuring Michelin-starred chef and author Dan Barber and his team at Blue Hill at Stone Barns, alongside Chicago-based chef Doug Psaltis, co-founder of Asador Bastian, the film bridges flavor, ecology, and ethics through a story grounded in real-world change.

The Story: A radical concept for a new food system

The documentary follows chefs and farmers as they explore a model gaining traction across the U.S.—repurposing retired dairy cows to graze regeneratively. By extending the lives of these animals and returning them to grass pastures, farmers can restore soil health, reduce waste, avoid synthetic fertilizers and inputs, and produce nutrient-rich beef.

“We’ve built a food system so obsessed with efficiency that it’s become absurdly wasteful. Beef is a singularly destructive example. For decades, we’ve siloed cattle into single-purpose breeds—either for dairy or for beef—leaving farmers racing to the bottom of cheaper meat and milk. This film shows how reimagining the many purposes of a cow is not a return to a romanticized past, but a forward-looking and urgent way to rethink the elephant in the room: the cow.” –Dan Barber, Chef and Co-owner of Blue Hill and Blue Hill at Stone Barns

Premiered at the Ceres Food & Film Festival on October 19, “Stories of Regeneration: Retired Dairy Cows” will be featured at Kiss the Ground’s Fall Virtual Meet-Up on November 5, followed by an immediate public premiere on YouTube and KisstheGround.com.

Driving Awareness with Award-Winning Storytelling

Kiss the Ground’s Stories of Regeneration series continues to reach millions globally, earning honors across 16 film festivals in 2025, including–Ceres Food and Film Festival, Austin International Art Festival, Detroit Independent Film Festival, Dallas Movie Awards Festival, Nashville Independent Filmmakers Festival, Full Bloom Festival, and New Hope Film Festival. In an age defined by scrolling feeds and short attention spans, these bite-sized yet cinematic stories are breaking through—bringing the message of regeneration to mainstream audiences and celebrating those transforming the future of food.

Audience responses show a growing hunger for food that heals both people and the planet. According to research from Kiss the Ground, 74% of people want their food choices to support health, while awareness of regenerative agriculture among U.S. adults rose from 4% to 7% in just 18 months.

“In today’s fast-moving world, short-form storytelling is essential to cut through clutter. Chefs and farmers are some of the most powerful cultural influencers, shaping what we eat and how we think about food sourcing and taste. It’s incredibly rewarding to amplify their vital voices, connecting people to food and the land in deeply meaningful ways.” – Evan Harrison, CEO of Kiss the Ground

A Hopeful Story for Food and Farming

This unexpected idea—retiring dairy cows to graze regeneratively—is quietly reshaping how chefs, farmers, and eaters think about beef.

“The flavor difference in this beef is dramatic; it’s deep, complex, and reflects the cow’s entire life on grass. Beyond the plate, this work represents a critical shift in perspective: it’s about honoring these magnificent dairy cows and putting value back into an animal that has contributed to our food system for years. The film shows how giving animals a full, dignified life can make our food more delicious, our farmers more resilient, and our practices more holistic.” – Doug Psaltis, Chef and Co-Founder, Asador Bastian

"Stories of Regeneration: Retired Dairy Cows" elevates this hopeful solution—featuring voices from award-winning chefs, regenerative farmers, and soil and livestock experts—to inspire a new dialogue about where our food comes from and how it can heal our planet.

Screen the film and join the conversation:

Virtual Meet-Up: Join Kiss the Ground's free Fall Virtual Meet Up on November 5 for an exclusive communal screening of “Stories of Regeneration: Retired Dairy Cows.” Following the screening, join a live discussion with special guests Dan Barber—chef and co-owner of Blue Hill and Blue Hill at Stone Barns, and author of “The Third Plate,” and Florence Fabricant, a food and wine writer for “The New York Times,” and author of 13 cookbooks, who wrote about this topic in the Times—to explore the film’s themes of regeneration and sustainable food systems.

About Kiss the Ground

Kiss the Ground is an audience-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit promoting Regeneration and healthy soil as a viable solution for human and planetary health. Led by CEO Evan Harrison, the organization was founded in 2013 and has inspired millions to participate in the Regenerative Movement through storytelling, education, and partnerships.

