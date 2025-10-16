Kiss the Ground's Award Winning Mini-Docs Captivate Millions of Viewers

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiss the Ground, a leading nonprofit advancing awareness of the Regenerative Movement, is earning accolades and massive attention with its Stories of Regeneration mini-documentary series. The films shine a light on farmers, communities, connected natural ecosystems, and ultimately soil health to restore human and planetary health.

Award-Winning Films Recognized Globally

Kiss the Ground’s recent short film “Stories of Regeneration: North Dakota” has earned recognition from 14 film festivals—including the Detroit Independent Film Festival, Dallas Movie Awards Festival, Nashville Independent Filmmakers Festival, Full Bloom Festival, and New Hope Film Festival—and has been screened at venues across the country. The film has also earned five awards:

Top of the Crop Award, Iowa Film Festival

Award Winner, Palm Beach Shorts

Award Winner, Portland Moviemakers

Award Winner, Atlanta Movie Awards

Award of Excellence, Best Shorts Competition (La Jolla, CA)

Millions Engaged

The mini-documentary series has reached nearly 3 million views. On YouTube, the film boasts an average watch time of 5 minutes and 15 seconds—surpassing typical industry engagement benchmarks for short films. Notably, 95% of viewers are new to Kiss the Ground.

​​The film’s positive response mirrors a growing consumer demand for human and planetary health. According to recent research from Kiss the Ground, 74.16% of people want their food to be healthy, while 7% of U.S. adults now understand the significance of regenerative agriculture—up from 4% just 18 months ago. With a hopeful message that resonates and inspires, films like this play a crucial role in driving awareness to the Tipping Point.

A Story of Soil and Community Partnership

Set in North Dakota—where 90% of the land is farmland and over half the soil is lost—the film follows two neighboring farmers from Leonard, ND, who use partnership and regenerative techniques to replenish their soil and enrich their land. Their story shows how soil regeneration is deeply connected to community resilience and shared stewardship.

Powering Awareness Through Storytelling

Kiss the Ground’s next mini-doc will premiere at the Ceres Food Film Festival (Season 9) in NYC, running October 16-18, 2025. Evan Harrison, Kiss the Ground CEO, who is also serving as a judge at this year's Ceres Food Film Festival, said:

"Through short-films and inspirational storytelling, we spread the power of regeneration—what it means for farmers, communities, personal and planetary health. We are focused on driving consumer awareness to a tipping point through a constant and diverse approach of content creation, amplifying stories of leaders and resilience, and regeneration becomes a global movement."

Kiss the Ground Meet-Up: Screen the Film

Join Kiss the Ground’s free Fall Virtual Meet Up on November 5 for an exclusive communal screening of its new mini-documentary, “Stories of Regeneration: Retired Dairy Cows,” to celebrate the film’s public release. Following the screening, join a live discussion with special guests Dan Barber—chef and co-owner of Blue Hill and Blue Hill at Stone Barns, and author of “The Third Plate,” and Florence Fabricant, a food and wine writer for “The New York Times,” and author of 13 cookbooks, who wrote about this topic in the Times—to explore the film’s themes of regeneration and sustainable food systems.

About Kiss the Ground

Kiss the Ground is an audience-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit promoting Regeneration and healthy soil as a viable solution for human and planetary health. Led by CEO Evan Harrison, the organization was founded in 2013 and has inspired millions to participate in the Regenerative Movement through storytelling, education, and partnerships.







