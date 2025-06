Canadian Indoor Air Quality and Filtration Experts Issue Wildfire Air Quality Alert: New Analysis Reveals Critical Indoor Protection Strategies for All Provinces

Toronto, ON, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canada enters another intense wildfire season, air filtration specialists at Camfil Canada have released a comprehensive health advisory examining the serious respiratory and cardiovascular risks wildfire smoke poses to Canadians across all provinces. The detailed analysis, available at cleanair.camfil.ca, provides critical insights for achieving better indoor air quality when outdoor conditions become hazardous.

Wildfire activity and wildfire smoke has been reported across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario, spreading to Quebec and likely soon to other provinces. The timing of this resource addresses urgent public health concerns facing millions of Canadians during peak fire season.

Wildfire Health Risks Impact All Canadian Regions

The comprehensive analysis titled What Health Risks Do Wildfires Pose to Canadians: Offering Air Filtration Solutions documents how wildfire smoke poses serious health threats across Canada's diverse geography:

Western Canada Wildfire Corridor: Communities throughout British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan face recurring exposure to dense smoke conditions that can persist for weeks. From Vancouver and Calgary to Saskatoon and Regina, residents experience prolonged periods where outdoor air quality reaches dangerous levels.

Communities throughout British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan face recurring exposure to dense smoke conditions that can persist for weeks. From Vancouver and Calgary to Saskatoon and Regina, residents experience prolonged periods where outdoor air quality reaches dangerous levels. Ontario's Fire-Prone Regions: Northern Ontario communities including Thunder Bay, Sudbury, and Timmins regularly contend with local wildfires, and are currently experiencing a high level of contaminants from wildfire smoke while southern cities like Toronto, Ottawa, and Hamilton frequently receive smoke from distant fires carried by prevailing winds.

Northern Ontario communities including Thunder Bay, Sudbury, and Timmins regularly contend with local wildfires, and are currently experiencing a high level of contaminants from wildfire smoke while southern cities like Toronto, Ottawa, and Hamilton frequently receive smoke from distant fires carried by prevailing winds. Quebec's Forest Fire Challenge: Montreal, Quebec City, and northern communities face dual threats from local forest fires and transboundary smoke from western provinces, creating complex air quality management challenges.

Montreal, Quebec City, and northern communities face dual threats from local forest fires and transboundary smoke from western provinces, creating complex air quality management challenges. Maritime and Atlantic Impact: Even coastal communities in Halifax, Moncton, and St. John's experience degraded air quality when wildfire smoke travels across the continent, demonstrating the truly national scope of this health threat.

Critical Health Impacts Documented Across Canadian Populations During Wildfire Season

The analysis reveals alarming health statistics specifically affecting Canadian demographics:

Respiratory Hospitalizations: Emergency departments in Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, and Winnipeg report significant increases in asthma-related visits during wildfire events.

Emergency departments in Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, and Winnipeg report significant increases in asthma-related visits during wildfire events. Cardiovascular Complications: Health Canada data shows elevated heart attack and stroke rates in affected communities from Victoria to Sydney, Nova Scotia.

Health Canada data shows elevated heart attack and stroke rates in affected communities from Victoria to Sydney, Nova Scotia. Vulnerable Population Risks: Children, seniors, and individuals with chronic health conditions in all Canadian provinces face disproportionate health risks from wildfire smoke exposure.

Children, seniors, and individuals with chronic health conditions in all Canadian provinces face disproportionate health risks from wildfire smoke exposure. Long-term Health Consequences: Research from Canadian health institutions documents lasting respiratory effects in populations across fire-affected regions.

Wildfires Cause Economic and Healthcare System Strain Across Canada

Camfil Canada’s team explain the substantial economic consequences on the Canadian healthcare system, workplaces, and broader economy:

Healthcare Costs: Provincial health systems from British Columbia to Newfoundland report millions in additional treatment costs during wildfire seasons

Provincial health systems from British Columbia to Newfoundland report millions in additional treatment costs during wildfire seasons Workplace Productivity: Companies across Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver experience reduced productivity and increased absenteeism during smoke events

Companies across Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver experience reduced productivity and increased absenteeism during smoke events School Closures: Educational institutions throughout western and central Canada frequently cancel outdoor activities or close entirely during severe smoke episodes

Educational institutions throughout western and central Canada frequently cancel outdoor activities or close entirely during severe smoke episodes Tourism Impact: Recreation and tourism industries in all provinces suffer economic losses when air quality warnings deter visitors

Essential Indoor Air Protection Strategies for All Canadians

The comprehensive guide at cleanair.camfil.ca provides actionable protection strategies for Canadian families, businesses, and institutions.

Residential Protection Solutions

HEPA Filtration Systems : Recommendations for Canadian homes in wildfire-prone areas from Fort McMurray to Kelowna

: Recommendations for Canadian homes in wildfire-prone areas from Fort McMurray to Kelowna Building Envelope Improvements : Guidance for reducing smoke infiltration in various Canadian housing types and climates

: Guidance for reducing smoke infiltration in various Canadian housing types and climates Portable Air Cleaners: Selection criteria for units effective against wildfire particulates in Canadian conditions

Commercial and Institutional Protection

School Air Quality : Protocols for educational facilities across all provinces to maintain safe learning environments during wildfire events

: Protocols for educational facilities across all provinces to maintain safe learning environments during wildfire events Healthcare Facility Protection : Critical systems for hospitals and care facilities in communities from Yellowknife to Charlottetown

: Critical systems for hospitals and care facilities in communities from Yellowknife to Charlottetown Workplace Safety: Industrial and commercial air quality management for businesses throughout Canada's economic centers

Government and Community Resources

Provincial Health Guidelines : Links to air quality advisories from health authorities in all Canadian provinces

: Links to air quality advisories from health authorities in all Canadian provinces Emergency Preparedness : Coordination with local emergency management from municipal to federal levels

: Coordination with local emergency management from municipal to federal levels Community Support Systems: Resources for vulnerable populations including seniors and those with chronic health conditions

Regional Wildfire Preparedness Across Canadian Provinces

The analysis provides province-specific guidance recognizing Canada's diverse wildfire patterns:

British Columbia: Addresses the province's annual fire cycle affecting Interior communities, Lower Mainland smoke intrusion, and coastal area protection strategies.

Alberta: Covers boreal forest fire risks impacting Calgary, Edmonton, and northern communities, plus oil sands region considerations.

Saskatchewan and Manitoba: Examines Prairie Province fire patterns affecting agricultural communities and urban centers including Winnipeg and Saskatoon.

Ontario: Addresses both northern forest fires and smoke impact on the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa-Gatineau region, and southwestern Ontario communities.

Quebec: Covers forest fire risks in northern regions and smoke impact on Montreal, Quebec City, and southern population centers.

Atlantic Provinces: Examines transboundary smoke issues affecting Halifax, Saint John, Charlottetown, and St. John's.

Expert Resources Now Available for All Canadian Residents and Business Owners

Canadian families, businesses, and institutions can access comprehensive wildfire health protection guidance at What Health Risks Do Wildfires Pose to Canadians: Offering Air Filtration Solutions.

The resource includes:

Health Risk Assessment Tools : Evaluation frameworks for Canadian communities and individuals

: Evaluation frameworks for Canadian communities and individuals Air Filtration Selection Guides : Product recommendations for Canadian climates and building types

: Product recommendations for Canadian climates and building types Emergency Preparedness Checklists : Readiness protocols for wildfire season across all provinces

: Readiness protocols for wildfire season across all provinces Cost-Benefit Analysis Tools : Economic evaluation of air quality protection investments

: Economic evaluation of air quality protection investments Regional Resource Directories: Provincial and territorial health authority contacts and guidelines

For immediate access to critical wildfire health protection information, visit cleanair.camfil.ca/what-health-risks-do-wildfires-pose-to-canadians-offering-air-filtration-solutions.



About Camfil Canada

Camfil Canada is a leading provider of clean air solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications across all Canadian provinces. For more than 60 years, Camfil has been protecting people, processes, and the environment through advanced air filtration technologies. With manufacturing facilities in Toronto, Ontario and Laval, Quebec, and technical support offices and warehouses across Canada, Camfil provides specialized expertise in wildfire smoke protection, indoor air quality management, and emergency air filtration solutions for Canadian communities from coast to coast.



Media Contact:

Phillip Ilijevski

Camfil Canada Inc.

T: 437-929-1161



Attachment