FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

DIVIDEND DECLARATION
16 June 2025

Foresight VCT Plc (the "Company") announces that, at its Annual General Meeting held on 2 June 2025, shareholders approved the payment of a final dividend of 4.1p per ordinary share for the financial year ended 31 December 2024, which will be paid on 27 June 2025.

The shares were quoted ex-dividend on 12 June 2025 and the record date for payment was 13 June 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181


