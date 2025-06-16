FORESIGHT VCT PLC

LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

16 June 2025

Foresight VCT Plc (the "Company") announces that, at its Annual General Meeting held on 2 June 2025, shareholders approved the payment of a final dividend of 4.1p per ordinary share for the financial year ended 31 December 2024, which will be paid on 27 June 2025.

The shares were quoted ex-dividend on 12 June 2025 and the record date for payment was 13 June 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181