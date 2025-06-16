Egide: Finalization of EGIDE Group's 2024 Financial Statements

Bollène, June 16, 2025 – 06 :00pm (CET)

Press Release

Finalization of EGIDE Group's 2024 Financial Statements

Egide Group (Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID), worldwide provider of hermetic packages and connectors and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components informs its shareholders of the upcoming finalization of its 2024 financial statements.

Following the press release of May 27, 2025, concerning the postponement of the Combined General Meeting, Egide Group provides an update on the progress made in closing its 2024 financial statements.

The Statutory Auditors' certification work is now in its final phase, and Egide is able to announce that it will publish its 2024 annual financial statements on Monday June 30, 2025.

The company is therefore set to publish its 2024 Annual Financial Report on June 30, 2025, after the closure of the French market.

The Group will then proceed as soon as possible to convene its Combined General Meeting. To this end, by order dated June 2, 2025, the Commercial Court of Avignon granted the Company an extension of the legal deadline to September 30, 2025.

The Egide Group would like to thank its shareholders for their patience and confidence during this period of finalization of its 2024 financial statements.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

2024 Annual Financial Report: June 30, 2025, after French Market closure

2025 HY Revenue: July 30, 2025

Combined General Meeting: Before September 30, 2025

2025 HY Results: October 20, 2025

CONTACTS

EGIDE David HIEN CEO +33 4 90 30 35 98 - dhien@fr.egide-group.com



FIN’EXTENSO Isabelle APRILE Financial Communications Agency +33 6 17 38 61 78 – i.aprile@finextenso.fr

About Egide Group

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

EGIDE is listed on Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID

