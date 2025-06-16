eXp Realty Places 61 Agents and Teams on NAHREP’s Top 250 Latino Agents List

BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced a milestone achievement as 61 eXp Realty agents and teams have earned placements across the 2025 National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) Top 250 Latino Agents and Teams list.

eXp Realty dominated the rankings, with nearly 1 in 10 of NAHREP’s Top 100 Latino Teams led by eXp agents, and 1 in 10 individual honorees overall affiliated with the brokerage.

Also notable is that three eXp Realty teams are among the 2025 Top 10 Latino Teams, including:

Ruben Luna, based in Phoenix and the leader of The Luna Team, secured the #4 overall ranking by successfully closing 552 transactions totaling $223,129,044 in sales volume.

Monica Foster, leader of the Monica Foster team in the Greater Houston area, earned the #5 overall ranking by closing 491 transactions with a total sales volume of $179,821,155.

Mario Victorica, leader of The Victorica Group operating out of San Antonio, claimed the #7 spot after completing 378 transactions totaling $99,613,592 in volume.



Notable eXp Agents on the Top 250 Latino Agents list:

Artemisa Boston of Minneapolis ranked #4 overall after closing 223 transactions with a total volume of $68,196,843.





Nidia Guzman of Atlanta ranked #11 with 134 transactions totaling $60,817,484 in volume.





Arturo Flores ranked #22 after completing 102 transactions with a total sales volume of $25,471,029.



“We are incredibly proud to see so many eXp agents and teams honored on the NAHREP Top 250 list. This recognition reflects our commitment to fostering an inclusive platform where high-performing Latino professionals can thrive and grow their businesses without limits,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “This is personal for me – as the first Hispanic CEO of a major brokerage, I know how vital representation is. Our agents continue to set the standard for excellence across the industry.”

eXp’s placement on the Top 250 list surpasses traditional industry giants such as Keller Williams, Coldwell Banker, and Century 21, reaffirming the strength and growth of its inclusive and agent-first model.

The annual NAHREP Top 250 Awards spotlight the nation’s top-performing Latino real estate agents and mortgage originators. Honorees are selected through broker-verified self-nominations, with final rankings confirmed through MLS and franchise data. NAHREP membership is not required to participate.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with over 81,000 agents across 27 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com .

