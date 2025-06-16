Disposable Ostomy Bags Market: Discovering the Next Major Healthcare Innovation

Boston, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the “Disposable Ostomy Bags: Global Market” is projected to increase from $2.8 billion in 2024 to $3.7 billion by the end of 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2024 through 2031.

This report on the global market for disposable ostomy bags offers a comprehensive analysis of both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the market. It highlights the current market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities, and provides insights into the regulatory environment. The report segments the market by type (one-piece and two-piece), application (colostomy, ileostomy, and urostomy), and end user (hospitals, home care settings, and ambulatory surgical centers). Additionally, it includes a regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

This report is particularly relevant today because disposable ostomy bags are essential for post-surgical hygiene and infection prevention. The rising incidence of colorectal cancer, Crohn’s disease, and bladder cancer, especially among older adults, is increasing the demand for these single-use bags, which improve comfort and quality of life with features like skin-friendly adhesives and odor control. The market is also growing due to more healthcare investments, better insurance coverage, and innovations in leak-proof designs.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer, and IBDs, and an Increasingly Aging Population

Cancer and IBDs: Rising numbers of cases of cancers and inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs) like Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis increase the need for ostomy surgeries.

Aging Population: The growing number of elderly people, who are more prone to conditions requiring ostomy surgeries, is boosting demand for ostomy bags.

Rising Healthcare Expenditures and Better Medical Facilities

Healthcare Spending: Higher healthcare spending allows more people to afford necessary medical procedures, including ostomy surgeries.

Medical Facilities: Improved medical infrastructure ensures better access to treatments and post-operative care.

Advances in Ostomy Care Products

Innovations: New technologies in ostomy care products, such as skin-friendly adhesives and advanced filters, enhance patient comfort and usability.

Support Resources: Increased availability of support groups and educational materials helps patients adapt to life with an ostomy.



Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2031 Base year market size $2.7 billion Market size forecast $3.7 billion Growth rate CAGR of 4.3% for the forecast period of 2024-2031 Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Denmark, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, Russia, China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon Market drivers Increasing prevalence of cancer and IBDS, and the world’s aging population.

Rising healthcare expenditure and access to better medical facilities.

Advances in ostomy care products.

Interesting facts:

The disposable ostomy bags market is expanding rapidly, driven by over 1 million ostomy surgeries performed globally each year. Approximately 85% of patients prefer disposable bags due to their hygiene, convenience, and ease of use. Innovations such as leak-proof technology, odor filters, and skin-friendly adhesives enhance comfort and discretion.

The rise of e-commerce has made disposable ostomy bags more accessible, and some companies are developing biodegradable options to address environmental concerns. Health insurance coverage varies across countries, affecting affordability and market growth.

Emerging startups:

Ostique

Crimson Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

11 Health and Technologies Ltd.

Stomagienics Inc.

Ostoform Ltd.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The global market for disposable ostomy bags was valued at $2.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $3.7 billion by the end of 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

The increasing prevalence of colorectal, bladder cancer, and inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), the aging population, rising healthcare expenditures, access to better medical facilities, and advances in ostomy care products are all driving the market’s growth.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The market is segmented into type, application, and end user. Types are one-piece and two-piece. Applications include colostomy, Ileostomy, and urostomy. End users include hospitals, home care settings, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Which application will be dominant through 2031?

Colostomies will be the dominant application.

Which region has the largest market share?

The European market for disposable ostomy bags was valued at $1.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $1.9 billion by the end of 2031, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Leading Companies Include:

ALCARE CO. LTD.

B. BRAUN SE

COLOPLAST GROUP

CONVATEC GROUP PLC

HOLLISTER INC.

PELICAN HEALTHCARE LTD.

SALTS HEALTHCARE LTD.

TORBOT GROUP INC.

WELLAND MEDICAL LTD.





