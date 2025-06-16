BNP Paribas share buyback programme - Declaration of transactions in own shares from June 9, 2025 to June 13, 2025

 | Source: BNP Paribas SA BNP Paribas SA

       

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares
from June 9, 2025 to June 13, 2025

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 16 June 2025

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8309/06/2025FR000013110424 07878,2285AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8309/06/2025FR0000131104136 18478,2271CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8309/06/2025FR000013110417 56178,2271TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8309/06/2025FR0000131104375 09178,2390XPAR
* Four-digit rounding after the decimalTOTAL552 91478,2352 

The share buyback programme announced on 19 May 2025 was completed on 9 June 2025. 14,025,914 shares were repurchased at an average price of € 77.29 per share, for a total amount of EUR 1.084 billion.

The shares bought back under this programme will be cancelled.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:

https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

Attachment


Attachments

Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 9 June to 13 June 2025

Recommended Reading