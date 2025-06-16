BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares

from June 9, 2025 to June 13, 2025

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 16 June 2025

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 09/06/2025 FR0000131104 24 078 78,2285 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 09/06/2025 FR0000131104 136 184 78,2271 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 09/06/2025 FR0000131104 17 561 78,2271 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 09/06/2025 FR0000131104 375 091 78,2390 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 552 914 78,2352

The share buyback programme announced on 19 May 2025 was completed on 9 June 2025. 14,025,914 shares were repurchased at an average price of € 77.29 per share, for a total amount of EUR 1.084 billion.



The shares bought back under this programme will be cancelled.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:

https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

