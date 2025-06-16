BNP Paribas share buyback programme
Declaration of transactions in own shares
from June 9, 2025 to June 13, 2025
PRESS RELEASE
Paris, 16 June 2025
In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|09/06/2025
|FR0000131104
|24 078
|78,2285
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|09/06/2025
|FR0000131104
|136 184
|78,2271
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|09/06/2025
|FR0000131104
|17 561
|78,2271
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|09/06/2025
|FR0000131104
|375 091
|78,2390
|XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|552 914
|78,2352
The share buyback programme announced on 19 May 2025 was completed on 9 June 2025. 14,025,914 shares were repurchased at an average price of € 77.29 per share, for a total amount of EUR 1.084 billion.
The shares bought back under this programme will be cancelled.
The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information
Attachment