Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buy-back programme

In week 24 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 14,250,000 of its own shares at the purchase price ISK 250,262,500. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares purchased Share price (rate) Purchase price 10.6.2025 10:02:47 1,000,000 17.800 17,800,000 10.6.2025 12:44:56 1,000,000 17.650 17,650,000 10.6.2025 13:30:24 1,000,000 17.650 17,650,000 10.6.2025 14:22:31 1,500,000 17.650 26,475,000 10.6.2025 15:24:50 750,000 17.650 13,237,500 11.6.2025 10:25:57 2,000,000 17.550 35,100,000 11.6.2025 11:34:50 2,000,000 17.500 35,000,000 11.6.2025 14:34:20 1,000,000 17.450 17,450,000 12.6.2025 14:12:32 2,000,000 17.450 34,900,000 13.6.2025 14:40:00 2,000,000 17.500 35,000,000 Total 14,250,000 250,262,500

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 22 May 2025 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024 and renewed at the Annual General Meeting on 26 March 2025.

Kvika has now purchased a total of 53,450,000 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 1.154% of issued shares in the company. The total purchase price is ISK 917,697,500. Post these transactions Kvika holds 187,860,410 of own shares which corresponds to 4.057% of issued shares.

Buyback under the programme will be limited to a maximum total purchase price of 2,500,000,000 ISK and will not exceed 236,409,591 shares.

The buyback programme is in effect from 22 May 2025 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2026. unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time.

The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.

Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations, ir@kvika.is.