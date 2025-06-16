Giuseppe Pizza and BILI SOCIAL, on track to Serve Up 10M+ Views with Creator-Led Hockey Campaign Featuring Jarome Iginla

MIAMI and TORONTO, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a Social media example of branded content meeting cultural relevance, Giuseppe Pizza and BILI Social (a division of Allied Energy Inc., OTC:AGGI) have wrapped the annual Practice with a Pro event, this time on track to reach 10 million views across all content and igniting national engagement from fans, families, and the hockey community across Canada.

At the heart of the campaign was a powerful payoff: a dream training session with NHL legend Jarome Iginla for the winning team - the U11 AA Western Wind Girls hockey team from Prince Edward Island, held in Rimouski, Quebec. The social activation designed and produced by BILI, was amplified through a strategic creator-led rollout across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, demonstrating how emotionally resonant storytelling and grassroots content can deliver at scale.

“We’re incredibly proud of how Practice with a Pro brought our brand purpose to life,” said Cecile Dhanani, Marketing Manager, Dr. Oetker Canada Ltd. “This campaign was not just about visibility; it was about values. It celebrates teamwork, community, empowered young athletes, and reminds Canadians why Giuseppe is part of their everyday moments. Partnering with BILI allowed us to execute a campaign that was emotionally powerful, culturally relevant, and digitally smart.”

“This didn’t just sponsor a moment, it helped fuel a cultural movement,” said Adrian Capobianco, CEO and Co-Founder of BILI Social. “By tapping into real communities, rising athletes, and Canada's deep love of hockey, we created a campaign that was impactful for the audience as it was for the brand.”

Smart use of influence-led creative

To elevate the campaign and further its message of empowerment, BILI Social brought together a creator lineup including Canadian female hockey icons, such as :

Jessica Campbell, first female NHL coach (Seattle Kraken)

Blayre Turnbull, captain of Toronto Sceptres PWHL team, and

Marlène Boissonnault, championship-winning goaltender with the PWHL’s Minnesota Frost



Their participation along with the other creators helped extend the campaign's reach and reinforce its authenticity, while shining a spotlight on women in sport at a time when women’s hockey is experiencing unprecedented momentum. Furthermore, the female led Influencer team aligned in a genuine way with the winning U11 girls’ team.

“This is what next-gen brand storytelling looks like: authentic, emotional, talent-led, and built for social,” said Capobianco.

Campaign results

On track to deliver 10M+ views across platforms and counting

Two times growth in campaign engagement vs. year one

Thirty percent over delivery on viewership targets in year one

Significant lift in engagement metrics

The campaign’s success is driven by a focused strategy: genuine creator storytelling, rigorous data analysis, real-time optimization, and emotional moments that cut through the noise in a saturated media landscape. The final hero video is gaining traction across platforms and is expected to push the campaign even further in the coming weeks.

Implications for the industry

For marketing leaders and agencies, Practice with a Pro offers a blueprint for how CPG brands can drive cultural impact through social commerce, creator marketing, and community-first storytelling. It also reflects the power of leaning into underrepresented stories, like a U11 girls team from PEI, and giving them a national stage.

“The model is clear: relevant influencers, high creative resonance, efficient earned reach, and effective boosting of organic content” said Capobianco. “It’s not about renting attention, it’s about earning it.”

Follow along: @DROetkerCanada | @BILISocial

For media inquiries, please contact:

Wendy Bairos

Communication Lead

wendy@becauseiloveit.com

Because I Love it (BILI Social)

About BecauseILoveIt.com (BILI Social):

BecauseILoveIt.com (BILI Social) is a leading social commerce platform that empowers individuals to monetize their social media content. BILI Social connects creators with brands, enabling them to create personalized online stores and maximize their earning potential by leveraging their social media presence. Through BILI Boost, the platform also facilitates dynamic collaborations between creators and brands, allowing influencers to craft unique branded content and earn compensation for their creativity. BILI Social’s innovative approach ensures that creators can turn their passion into profit, while brands benefit from authentic, impactful partnerships. Bili Social is an indirect subsidiary of Allied Energy Inc (OTC:AGGI). Allied Energy, Inc. (OTC: AGGI) is an investment holding company headquartered in Hong Kong. Focused on identifying and nurturing high-potential businesses across various sectors, Allied Energy aims to create long-term value for its shareholders through strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

About Giuseppe Pizza

Giuseppe Pizza, part of the Dr. Oetker Canada family is one of the country’s leading frozen pizza brands. Known for great taste and family-first values, Giuseppe continues to break new ground in digital engagement, content marketing, and community-based campaigns. Giuseppe Rising Crust, Thin Crust and Garlic Fingers are proudly made in Canada. Produced at the Dr. Oetker Canada plant in London, ON, using wheat from Ontario & Alberta, tomato sauce from Leamington and cheese from Ontario and Quebec.



