Lottery.com and Sports.com Showcase Multi-Series Talent in INDYCAR and INDY NXT at Gateway

MADISON, Ill., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It was a weekend of high drama, fast pace, and standout performances across both the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone, as Sports.com and Lottery.com drivers Callum Ilott, Louis Foster and Sebastian Murray took to the high-speed oval at World Wide Technology Raceway under the lights. With brand presence across all three cars, the weekend marked another milestone for Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) and Sports.com, further reinforcing their commitment to elite and emerging talent across the motorsport ladder.

Callum Ilott: Commanding Drive Ends in Fuel-Heartbreak

PREMA Racing’s Callum Ilott produced a sensational performance in Gateway’s 260-lap race. Starting from P16, the British driver carved his way through the field and was leading the race in the closing laps. Unfortunately, a fuel strategy gamble came up short, and Ilott was forced to pit with just four laps remaining, finishing P18.

“Today’s result is hard to take in, especially when we were leading with just a handful of laps to go,” Ilott said. “The car felt really good all race, our pace was strong, and we made our pit stops at the right time. We’ll come back stronger at Road America.”

Ilott continues to fly the Lottery.com flag with high-visibility helmet branding, reaffirming his status as one of the most talented and composed drivers on the INDYCAR grid.

Louis Foster: Blistering Pace and Unlucky End to a Promising Run

Louis Foster, racing for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, once again showed front-running speed before a late-race incident ended his charge. The 21-year-old Brit had been running competitively inside the top 10 before catching the marbles and spinning into a high-speed crash, marking his second consecutive DNF despite showing strong form.

“I had wiggles all race, and just got too high onto the dark stuff where there’s less grip. At that point, I was a complete passenger,” Foster said. “We were really fast—it’s frustrating to end the weekend like that, but there’s a lot to take forward.”

Now fully backed through the end of the season with Sports.com on his helmet and on the front wing endplates, Foster remains central to both brands’ INDYCAR activation strategy.

“Louis continues to flash brilliance every time he’s on track,” said Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of Lottery.com. “We’re proud to support him and are confident he’ll turn the corner and deliver the results his talent deserves.”

Sebastian Murray: Strong INDY NXT Oval Debut Shows Potential

In just his first-ever oval race, INDY NXT newcomer Sebastian Murray delivered a disciplined and mature drive. Starting mid-pack, Murray kept his nose clean and ultimately finished ahead of his starting position—an encouraging result as he builds experience in one of motorsport’s toughest disciplines.

“It was a really good weekend. The team did a great job and it feels good to get the first oval out of the way,” said Murray. “We made up some positions and fought our way through. If I’d gotten past a certain car earlier, I think we could’ve had a very different result.”

With full branding support from Lottery.com and Sports.com across his helmet, suit, rear wing, and endplates, Murray continues to exceed expectations.

“Sebastian kept it shiny-side-up and delivered a performance well beyond his experience level,” said McGahan. “He’s taken to oval racing naturally—like a duck to water—and we’re excited to watch his progression.”

Next Up: Road America

The Sports.com and Lottery.com drivers now head to Road America in Wisconsin. The course is a known favorite for Foster who previously won there in Indy Pro 2000 and finished second in INDY NXT.

“To have three drivers across both series carrying our brands is a special moment,” said McGahan. “This weekend showed grit, speed, and the kind of excitement that we’re proud to align with. Road America is next—and we’re ready.”

About Lottery.com Inc.

The Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) family of brands — including Sports.com, Tinbu and WinTogether, comprise a unified ecosystem that integrates gaming, entertainment, and sports. Follow the Company on X , Instagram and Facebook

For more information, please visit www.lottery.com or contact our media relations team at press@lottery.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f55f35cf-6a2c-417b-a2e5-9dc9c41fc0d4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebfa7ea9-40e0-40c9-8bde-d1144f77d647

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94603799-3198-41de-a88d-6c7fc016b286

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.