Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Paris – 16 June 2025

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 9 June to 13 June 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.

Trade Date Side Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares) Average Price Amount of Transactions Market Identification Code 2025-06-09 BUY 200 9.900000 1 980.00 XAMS 2025-06-09 SELL 100 10.100000 1 010.00 XAMS 2025-06-10 BUY 1200 9.689583 11 627.50 XAMS 2025-06-11 BUY 234 9.647009 2 257.40 XAMS 2025-06-11 SELL 596 9.709060 5 786.60 XAMS 2025-06-12 BUY 131 9.719084 1 273.20 XAMS 2025-06-12 SELL 96 9.732813 934.35 XAMS 2025-06-13 BUY 638 9.440517 6 023.05 XAMS 2025-06-13 SELL 88 9.552273 840.60 XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.

Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024

