Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Paris – 16 June 2025
Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 9 June to 13 June 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2025-06-09
|BUY
|200
|9.900000
|1 980.00
|XAMS
|2025-06-09
|SELL
|100
|10.100000
|1 010.00
|XAMS
|2025-06-10
|BUY
|1200
|9.689583
|11 627.50
|XAMS
|2025-06-11
|BUY
|234
|9.647009
|2 257.40
|XAMS
|2025-06-11
|SELL
|596
|9.709060
|5 786.60
|XAMS
|2025-06-12
|BUY
|131
|9.719084
|1 273.20
|XAMS
|2025-06-12
|SELL
|96
|9.732813
|934.35
|XAMS
|2025-06-13
|BUY
|638
|9.440517
|6 023.05
|XAMS
|2025-06-13
|SELL
|88
|9.552273
|840.60
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
About Banijay Group
Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).
