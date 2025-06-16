Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Paris – 16 June 2025

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 9 June to 13 June 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2025-06-09BUY2009.9000001 980.00XAMS
2025-06-09SELL10010.1000001 010.00XAMS
2025-06-10BUY12009.68958311 627.50XAMS
2025-06-11BUY2349.6470092 257.40XAMS
2025-06-11SELL5969.7090605 786.60XAMS
2025-06-12BUY1319.7190841 273.20XAMS
2025-06-12SELL969.732813934.35XAMS
2025-06-13BUY6389.4405176 023.05XAMS
2025-06-13SELL889.552273840.60XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

H1 2025 results: 31 July 2025

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024

