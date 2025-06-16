AlayaCare Announces the Launch of Layla in Canada, an AI-Powered Assistant Designed for Home Care

TORONTO, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlayaCare, a leading provider of cloud-based home and community care solutions, is proud to announce the Canadian launch of Layla, an AI-powered conversational assistant designed to transform how care is delivered across the country.

Now available to AlayaCare customers nationwide, Layla provides real-time, secure access to vital information through a conversational chat interface, supporting both caregivers and administrators in delivering higher-quality care with greater efficiency. Seamlessly integrated into the AlayaCare platform, Layla is purpose-built for the realities of home-based care — helping providers stay connected, informed, and empowered.

“With the launch of Layla in Canada, we’re excited to bring the power of AI directly to frontline staff, simplifying access to information and improving how care is coordinated and delivered,” said Adrian Schauer, CEO of AlayaCare. “This marks a major step forward in our commitment to supporting the Canadian home care sector through innovation.”

As home care organizations across Canada face increasing pressures — including workforce shortages and growing service demand — Layla offers a transformative solution. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, 80% of healthcare data is unstructured, and staff lose up to 30 minutes per shift searching for scattered information.

Layla addresses this challenge head-on by delivering:

Comprehensive Data Access : Instant access to hundreds of data points across care plans, client records, visit notes, schedules, and more.

: Instant access to hundreds of data points across care plans, client records, visit notes, schedules, and more. Integration with AlayaCare Cloud (ACC ): Leverages real-time, structured data from existing systems for immediate utility.

): Leverages real-time, structured data from existing systems for immediate utility. Mobile-First, On-the-Go Support: Enables caregivers to find information quickly, wherever they are, ensuring faster, safer decisions.

Enables caregivers to find information quickly, wherever they are, ensuring faster, safer decisions. Secure, Compliant Infrastructure : Designed with robust data security, including HIPAA compliance and Canadian privacy standards.

: Designed with robust data security, including HIPAA compliance and Canadian privacy standards. Trusted Clinical Knowledge: Provides accurate, easy-to-understand definitions for medical terms and conditions.





Layla supports care teams across Canada in making informed decisions faster, improving documentation, and reducing administrative burden — ultimately enhancing client experiences and health outcomes.

“Canadian care providers deserve technology built for their realities. Layla helps ensure they have the right information at the right time,” added Schauer. “It’s not just about efficiency; it’s about better outcomes and better support for the people delivering care every day.”

For more information about Layla, visit alayacare.com/layla/.

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform for public, private, non-profit, and community home-based care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 600 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare.com.

