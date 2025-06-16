Parker Seminars Hosted its Premier Miami, Florida, Event and Celebrated “Invictus” with Nearly 900 Attendees

Dallas, Texas, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From June 6-8, 2025, Parker Seminars Miami, a premier event designed to empower professionals across the healthcare, business, and technology industries, hosted nearly 900 attendees. Professionals gathered at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa for this exciting event that focused on implementing forward-thinking strategies to inspire growth, innovation, and transformation.

In addition to earning valuable CE credits and exploring the large Expo Hall, attendees heard from keynote speakers like Kevin O’Leary, known as “Mr. Wonderful” from ABC’s Shark Tank, Jeff Cavaliere, the former Head Physical Therapist and Assistant Strength Coach for the New York Mets, Heidi Haavik, best-selling author and chiropractor, and Gabrielle Lyon, board-certified family physician and New York Times bestselling author.

With special class tracks, book signings, luncheons, exclusive events like the Havana Nights Party, an expansive Expo Hall, and more, Parker Seminars Miami was truly a weekend to remember. For a glimpse of the event highlights, check out this video.

Attendees were excited to learn that next year’s Parker Seminars Miami will take place June 12-14, 2026.

Parker Seminars helps shape professionals and the future of healthcare, leadership, and innovation. To learn more about upcoming Parker Seminars opportunities like the annual Neurocon and Dallas events, go to parkerseminars.com.

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 2,800 students and more than 35 academic programs, including its renowned chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University has the second-largest chiropractic cohort of any campus worldwide. Parker University has been recognized as an Honor Roll Institution by Great Colleges to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., as a recipient of the FutureEdge 50 Awards, and as a Best Texas Online College by Forbes.

Attachment