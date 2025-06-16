Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of $8 Million Public Offering for its Client Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ: CHSN)

New York, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of Public Offering (the “Offering”) of approximately $8 million for its client Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ: CHSN) (the “Company”), a provider of bakery, seasonal, and beverage products through its chain stores in China and the United States.

The offering is comprised of 16,000,000 units (each a “Unit”), consisting of one Class A ordinary share of the Company, par value $0.001 per share (the “Class A Ordinary Shares”), or in lieu thereof, a pre-funded warrant, one series A warrant to purchase one Class A Ordinary Share (each, a “Series A Warrant”) and one series B warrant to purchase one Class A Ordinary Share (each, a “Series B Warrant”). The public offering price of the Units is $0.50 per Unit. Each of the Series A Warrants and the Series B Warrants will have an exercise price of $0.525 per Class A Ordinary Share and be exercisable beginning on the date of the issuance date and ending on the two and half anniversary of the issuance date.

The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company were approximately $8 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated expenses payable by the Company, excluding the exercise of any warrant offered. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to open new stores in China and in the U.S., and the specific allocation of net proceeds to each market will be based on market conditions.

Univest Securities, LLC acted as the sole placement agent.

The securities described above were offered by the Company pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-287404) previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 12, 2025. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering were filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, by contacting Univest Securities, LLC at info@univest.us, or by calling +1 (212) 343-8888.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the registered direct offering, together with the accompanying base prospectus, can be obtained at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About Univest Securities, LLC

Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a wide variety of financial services to its institutional and retail clients globally including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, wealth management. It strives to provide clients with value-add service and focuses on building long-term relationship with its clients. For more information, please visit: www.univest.us.

About Chanson International Holding

Founded in 2009, Chanson International Holding is a provider of bakery, seasonal, and beverage products through its chain stores in China and the United States. Headquartered in Urumqi, China, Chanson directly operates stores in Xinjiang, China and New York, United States. Chanson currently manages 63 stores in China, and 3 stores in New York City while selling on digital platforms and third-party online food ordering platforms. Chanson offers not only packaged bakery products but also made-in-store pastries and eat-in services, serving freshly prepared bakery products and extensive beverage products. Chanson aims to make healthy, nutritious, and ready-to-eat food through advanced facilities based on in-depth industry research, while creating a comfortable and distinguishable store environment for customers. Chanson’s dedicated and highly-experienced product development teams constantly create new products that reflect market trends to meet customer demand. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: http://ir.chanson-international.net/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Univest Securities LLC and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Univest Securities, LLC

Edric Guo

Chief Executive Officer

75 Rockefeller Plaza, Suite 18C

New York, NY 10019

Phone: (212) 343-8888

Email: info@univest.us