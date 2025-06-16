USW Local 1944 issues strike notice for Rogers technicians in Abbotsford

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Steelworkers union (USW) Local 1944 has issued a 72-hour strike notice at Rogers’ operations in Abbotsford, B.C., with 25 technicians set to walk off the job at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, June 19.

The Abbotsford technicians perform the same work as their counterparts in Surrey and Vancouver, who are also members of the USW. However, the Abbotsford workers are currently paid approximately 9% less for doing identical jobs.

“Our members in Abbotsford deserve equal pay for equal work,” said Michael Phillips, President of USW Local 1944. “It’s unacceptable that Rogers continues to undervalue workers in smaller regions when they perform the same duties as their colleagues in larger centres.”

The union is also seeking a contract term that would align the Abbotsford bargaining timeline with the rest of the Lower Mainland union groups. Currently, the Abbotsford group bargains separately as the smallest bargaining unit, a dynamic the union says has been exploited by the employer.

“Rogers has used the Abbotsford group’s smaller size to isolate and pressure them,” said Jayson Little, USW Staff Representative. “We’re not going to allow our members to be bullied or divided. A synchronized bargaining schedule will strengthen their ability to stand together.”

Unless an agreement is reached in the coming days, a strike will begin Thursday morning.

The strike will be one of the first tests of the federal government’s new anti-scab legislation, Bill C-58, which was passed to strengthen workers’ rights in federally regulated industries including telecommunications. The law now prohibits employers from using replacement workers to perform the duties of striking or locked-out employees.

“Thanks to Bill C-58, Rogers won’t be able to use scab labour, which will help level the playing field and protect the right of workers to bargain collectively without being undermined,” said Little.

USW Local 1944 represents approximately 4,000 telecommunications workers across Canada, including technicians, call centre agents, clerical staff and other critical frontline and support roles that keep our country connected.

