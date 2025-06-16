Get moving outside with free outdoor fitness at the YMCA June 16-21

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the weather gets warmer, many people are looking for fun ways to get active outside. From June 16-21, outdoor group fitness, walking and running groups are being offered at no cost at YMCAs around Edmonton!

“This time of year is the perfect time to try something new, get active and meet people,” says Taylor Cheung, Director of Member Experience at YMCA of Northern Alberta. “We wanted to offer our community this opportunity for free, to help people find a judgement-free space to have fun being active.”

Free outdoor fitness is available at Castle Downs Family YMCA on the north side, Don Wheaton Family YMCA downtown, Jamie Platz Family YMCA on the west end and William Lutsky Family YMCA on the south side. Classes include Bootcamp, Yoga, walking groups and running groups.

“There’s a huge benefit to working out in a group setting. It’s a motivating, encouraging environment,” Cheung explains. “And it’s more fun!”

To register for a free class or group, visit ymcanab.ca/FreeOutdoorFitnessWeek.



About YMCA of Northern Alberta

YMCA of Northern Alberta is a registered charity dedicated to igniting the potential in people since 1907. From providing quality child care and supporting people in their health and wellness to delivering important community outreach programs, the YMCA works to strengthen communities in the Red Deer, Wood Buffalo, Grande Prairie and Edmonton regions. For more information, visit ymcanab.ca.