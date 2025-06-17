OM System Announces OM-5 Mark II Mirrorless Camera, YouTube First Look Video OM5 Mark II Adventure Ready Camera, More Info at B&H

Bild Expo News: OM System new OM-5 Mark II camera continues to be an ideal choice for high-quality imagery and retains much of what made the original a hit while adding USB-C charging, an updated menu, a computational photography button, and more.

Come check out the New OM 5 Mark II Camera at Bild Expo

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H is pleased to introduce the second generation of OM System’s compact, adventure-ready mirrorless camera, the OM-5 Mark II. Retaining much of its predecessor’s build and imaging technology, including its 20.4MP Live MOS MFT Sensor and TruePic IX Image Processor, the Mark II sports an improved grip, USB-C power delivery and data connectivity, a dedicated Computational Photography button, new creative shooting modes, new video picture modes, and a simplified, user-friendly menu system. The rugged, IP53-weatherproof camera continues to be an ideal choice for high-quality imagery with a light footprint in outdoor, travel, and street applications.

OM SYSTEM OM-5 Mark II Mirrorless Camera

First generation users will be pleased with the inclusion of both the USB-C functionality and the new menu system, two of the most requested upgrades. The new OM System menu, first introduced in the OM-1 Mark II, is widely regarded as much easier to understand and configure, even for first time users.

Like the OM-3 from earlier this year, the OM-5 Mark II features a Computational Photography button on the camera’s top plate next to the shutter release button. The button gives users direct access to the High-Res Shot, Live ND, Focus Stacking, HDR, and Multiple Exposure modes without having to enter the menu.

The two new creative shooting modes were designed specifically to aid low-light shooters. Night Vision mode brings out the details of a scene shrouded in darkness, clearly displaying both the night sky and the foreground and simplifying composition. The other new mode, Hand Held Assist, allows users to gauge the stability of handheld long exposures in real time.

Also first introduced in the OM-3, the new creative video profiles, OM Cinema 1 and OM Cinema 2, offer a cinematic look to video footage without requiring special processing or grading.

Finally, the new pronounced grip improves ergonomics for a more secure hold. The Mark II only weighs a hair (.1 oz) more than its predecessor, maintaining its lightweight and easy-to-carry form factor.

The OM-5 Mark II will come in three colorways: the traditional black and silver bodies, along with a brand-new sand beige paint job. The black and silver editions will also come bundled in kits with two different lenses: the M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-150mm f/4-5.6 PRO Lens and the M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm f/4 PRO Lens.

Camera Kits

OM SYSTEM OM-5 Mark II Mirrorless Camera with 14-150mm f/4-5.6 II Lens

OM SYSTEM - OM-5 Mark II Mirrorless Camera with 12-45mm f/4 Lens

YouTube First Look Video on OM 5 Mark II Mirrorless Camera

Learn More with B&H Explora

Bild Expo 2025 – A Two-Day Celebration of Photography, Content Creation, and Filmmaking

"Bild Expo is more than just an event—it's an energetic gathering of like-minded creatives from all corners of the content world," said Jeff Gerstel, Chief Marketing Officer at B&H Photo. "We're beyond excited to create this special opportunity for content creators, photographers, videographers, podcasters, and filmmakers at all levels to learn, connect, and be inspired by the leaders of our industry and the latest gear."

Register Today!

Visit www.bildexpo.com to register and keep updated on event details.

