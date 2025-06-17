KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 17 JUNE 2025 AT 10:00 AM (EEST)

Kalmar introduces Automation as a Service – a model focused on adding long-term value for customers

Kalmar has introduced Automation as a Service, a subscription-based model designed to ensure successful and efficient deployment of automation in marine container terminals and intermodal sites. The service focuses on accelerating time-to-value and building long-term performance-focused partnerships with automation customers.

In an industry where operational efficiency and speed are paramount, the transition to automation can present challenges. Kalmar’s Automation as a Service model directly addresses these challenges by contractually separating equipment delivery and automation software deployment and related optimisation services. This approach enables terminal and automation design to commence immediately through the creation of a digital twin – a virtual model of the terminal running on the same Kalmar One production software used in the terminal. This model, combined with Kalmar’s decades of automation experience, allows for collaborative design and integration testing of systems well before the go-live date so that potential gaps in terms of functionality or operational requirements can be identified. This early identification and optimisation helps to ensure a high-performing automated terminal from day one.

Automating a container terminal involves far more than delivering the automation solution on site. Over its lifetime, the solution will need to be continuously optimised and improved, and this work should be done in close partnership between the automation system vendor and the terminal operator. Automation as a Service ensures that the targets of Kalmar and the terminal operator are fully aligned, with jointly defined KPIs and performance-based contracting. With the correct tools and service model in place, Kalmar and the terminal operator can build a long-term partnership that delivers maximum value.

Furthermore, Automation as a Service also reduces the high upfront costs related to automation investment by including automation delivery and related licenses as part of the service subscription agreement, hence shifting part of the capex to opex.

Juuso Kanner, Vice President, Automation Business Line, Kalmar: “Automation as a Service is about delivering long-term customer value throughout their entire automation journey. Shifting the focus away from short-term milestones towards accelerated time-to-value and continuous improvement throughout the terminal lifetime means we are better placed to act as a true partner for our customers, helping them to realise the full value of their investments.”

