Point Surpasses 15,000 Homeowners Funded, Tapping into More Than $1.5 Billion in Home Equity

Palo Alto, California, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point, a leading home equity investment platform, proudly announces a significant milestone: funding its 15,000th homeowner. This achievement underscores Point's commitment to providing innovative financial solutions, enabling homeowners across the U.S. to access over $1.5 billion in home equity.

"Reaching 15,000 funded homeowners is more than just a number; it's a testament to our mission of financial inclusivity," said Eddie Lim, CEO and cofounder of Point. "We've seen firsthand how accessing home equity can transform lives, whether it's eliminating or consolidating debt, funding education, or navigating financial hardships, without monthly payments. Our growth reflects homeowners' trust in us to help them achieve their financial goals."

Since its inception, Point has revolutionized the way homeowners leverage their property's value through its flagship product, the Home Equity Investment (HEI). Unlike traditional loans, the HEI offers homeowners a lump sum in exchange for a share in their home's future appreciation, with no monthly payments and a 30-year term to settle the investment. This model has proven especially beneficial for those who might not qualify for conventional financing due to credit constraints or variable income streams.

This milestone comes on the heels of Point’s most recent securitization, a $248 million rated transaction completed in partnership with funds managed by Blue Owl Capital. The deal was significantly oversubscribed, securing more than $2 billion in investor orders and marking Point’s fourth rated and largest securitization to date. The strong investor demand reflects the growing institutional appetite for Home Equity Investments and validates the performance and scalability of Point’s platform. These transactions not only provide capital to fund more homeowners but also demonstrate increasing confidence in HEIs as a maturing, mainstream asset class.

About Point

Point is the leading home equity platform making homeownership more valuable and accessible. Point’s flagship product, the Home Equity Investment (HEI), empowers homeowners to unlock their equity to eliminate debt, get through periods of financial hardship, and diversify their wealth – without adding to their monthly expenses. Point has worked with more than 15,000 homeowners, unlocking more than $1.5 billion in home equity. Point’s HEI enables investors to access a previously untapped asset class – owner-occupied residential real estate. Founded in 2015 by Eddie Lim, Eoin Matthews, and Alex Rampell, Point is backed by top investors, including Westcap, Andreessen Horowitz, Ribbit Capital, Greylock Partners, Bloomberg Beta, Blue Owl Capital, Alpaca VC, and Prudential. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, please visit www.point.com





