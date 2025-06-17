Inventus Reports Additional High-Grade Confirmation Drilling and Commences Bulk Sample Extraction at the Pardo Gold Project

TORONTO, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV: IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce additional high-grade assay results from grade-control drilling at Trench 1, as well as the commencement of bulk sample extraction at the 007 North site on its 100%-owned Pardo Gold Project, located 65 km northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

Highlights

Initial assay results from 16 shallow grade-control drill holes (within 8 metres of surface) at the Trench 1 site returned an average grade and thickness of 4.54 gpt gold over 1.90 metres.



over Notable drill intercepts include: 12.51 gpt gold over 1.79 metres 11.45 gpt gold over 1.72 metres 8.76 gpt gold over 1.92 metres 7.93 gpt gold over 1.97 metres 5.20 gpt gold over 2.23 metres

Bulk Sample extraction has officially commenced at the 007 North site targeting approximately 5,000 tonnes.

Initial assay results for the first 16 of 35 holes from the second planned bulk sample site (Trench 1) returned an average grade and thickness of 4.54 gpt gold over 1.90 metres (see Figure 1 and Table 1). The remaining 19 holes are pending and will be released once available.

Bulk sample extraction is officially underway at the 007 North site targeting approximately 5,000 tonnes of flat-lying gold mineralization within 6 metres of surface (Figure 2). This area was previously reported to have an average grade and thickness of 3.84 gpt gold over 1.82 metres (see June 4, 2025).

Wesley Whymark, President and Head of Exploration comments: “We are excited to see more high-grade intersections in our grade-control drilling and get the bulk sample extraction underway at 007 North. This program is all about showing the economic potential of surface mining at Pardo, and so far, it’s looking very promising.”

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal assets are a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project located northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has approximately 203 million common shares outstanding.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Inventus’ President and Head of Exploration, Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Technical Information

Drill core samples collected by Inventus and described in this news release were subject to a variety of QA/QC protocols. PQ Size drill core was placed in core boxes by the contracted drill crew and then transported by Inventus personnel to a secure processing facility in Sudbury, Ontario. The core was then reviewed with core metreage blocks checked to verify core integrity, recovery and geologically logged with samples marked. Whole core samples were then photographed and inserted into a clean plastic bag with a sample tag. Certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream at a rate of no less than 10%. Samples were then transported in secure sealed bags with security tags for preparation by Agat Labs in Thunder Bay, Ontario. All samples reported were crushed in their entirety to 80% passing 2 mm. A subsample comprising 2 kg was riffle split and pulverized to 80% 75 microns (-200 mesh) and one 300- to 500-g subsample was riffle split into a jar. The Jar was then shipped to Paragon Geochemical in Nevada, USA for gold analysis by PhotonAssay. Both Agat Labs and Paragon Geochemical are ISO 17025:2017 accredited geochemical testing laboratories.

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “if”, “yet”, “potential”, “undetermined”, “objective”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to the failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Table 1. 007 North Grade Control Drilling Assay Highlights.

Drill Hole From

(metres) To

(metres) Interval1

(metres) Gold Grade

(gpt) TR1-25-01 Zone Eroded TR1-25-02 2.00 4.23 2.23 5.20 Including 2.00 2.50 0.50 20.59 TR1-25-03 3.03 4.85 1.82 3.41 Including 3.59 3.93 0.34 17.13 TR1-25-04 5.47 7.19 1.72 11.45 Including 6.28 6.74 0.46 40.90 TR1-25-05 4.00 5.92 1.92 8.76 Including 4.84 5.15 0.31 52.79 TR1-25-06 5.16 6.82 1.66 3.46 Including 6.04 6.54 0.50 6.80 TR1-25-07 3.50 5.50 2.00 0.91 Including 3.50 4.00 0.50 2.64 TR1-25-08 2.83 4.80 1.97 7.93 Including 3.22 3.64 0.42 30.63 TR1-25-09 3.49 5.15 1.66 1.22 Including 4.33 4.65 0.32 4.72 TR1-25-13 2.55 4.40 1.85 2.04 Including 2.55 3.04 0.49 5.15 TR1-25-14 1.50 3.40 1.90 4.31 Including 2.18 2.51 0.33 19.31 TR1-25-19 2.36 4.40 2.04 4.09 Including 3.14 3.55 0.41 10.04 TR1-25-20 2.32 4.32 2.00 2.98 Including 2.32 2.82 0.50 10.37 TR1-25-21 3.21 5.00 1.79 12.51 Including 3.21 3.63 0.42 52.55 TR1-25-30 6.67 8.65 1.98 0.36 TR1-25-33 4.02 6.02 2.00 0.37 1Interval width is approximate true thickness. Mineralization has a flat to 5-degree dip and all holes were drilled vertically with an inclination of -90 degrees.

Table 2. Details of grade control drill hole locations reported in this press release.

Drill Hole Inclination

(Degrees) Length

(metres) Easting (UTM) Northing (UTM) TR1-25-01 -90 5.00 556390 5183368 TR1-25-02 -90 6.50 556383 5183368 TR1-25-03 -90 8.00 556375 5183368 TR1-25-04 -90 8.00 556363 5183361 TR1-25-05 -90 9.50 556364 5183347 TR1-25-06 -90 9.50 556365 5183333 TR1-25-07 -90 9.50 556372 5183331 TR1-25-08 -90 8.00 556379 5183330 TR1-25-09 -90 9.50 556386 5183330 TR1-25-13 -90 5.00 556386 5183361 TR1-25-14 -90 8.00 556378 5183361 TR1-25-19 -90 8.20 556371 5183346 TR1-25-20 -90 9.50 556374 5183353 TR1-25-21 -90 8.00 556372 5183361 TR1-25-30 -90 11.00 556359 5183337 TR1-25-33 -90 9.50 556374 5183323





Figure 1. Plan map illustrating the gold grade (gpt Au) and Thickness (metres) at the Trench 1 Bulk Sample Site with Lidar background.





Figure 2. Plan map illustrating the location of the 007 North and Trench 1 Bulk Sample Sites with Lidar background.

