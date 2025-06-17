Canadian Cannabis Companies Go Global Amid Rising Export Demand

Toronto, ON, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada is a global leader in regulated medical cannabis exports with federal legalization reinforcing its position on the international stage and giving producers a strong advantage abroad. But as global markets mature and competition intensifies, long-term success hinges on products, processes, partners, and positioning. Cannabis companies with global ambitions are investing in strategic communications and public relations (PR) tactics including press releases, media relations, and high-impact events to build brand visibility, earn stakeholder trust, and showcase regulatory compliance. With support from specialized partners like Marigold PR , a Toronto- and Vancouver-based agency supporting cannabis companies with compliance-first communications since 2016, North American businesses are better equipped to compete and lead on the global stage.

In the 2023-2024 fiscal year, Canada exported approximately $218 million worth of medical cannabis products for commercial and scientific use. In Q1 2025 alone, over 16,000 kilograms of cannabis was exported to Germany , accounting for nearly half of the country’s total imports. Top export destinations like Germany, Australia, Israel, Poland, Switzerland, and Portugal, are seeking reliable, compliant international partners, and with that opportunity comes the need for strategic positioning that resonates across borders and diverse media landscapes.

“Global expansion isn’t a copy-paste of domestic strategy,” says Katie Pringle, Chief Executive Officer of Marigold PR. “It requires localized messaging, cultural sensitivity, and alignment with regional media and stakeholders to build credibility. We shape reputation and tell stories for brands as they expand into international markets and attract new customer segments, making it easier for them to find partnerships and revenue opportunities.” The boutique PR agency brings a proven track record supporting export-focused campaigns in regions such as Australia, Brazil, and the United Kingdom, and since its inception has delivered profile-building results for over 120 North American businesses.

One of Marigold PR’s long-standing clients, Colorado-based Vantage Hemp Co. , has seen firsthand how PR and communications can accelerate international growth. “At Vantage Hemp, our mission has always been to set the global benchmark for pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid manufacturing, and our partnership with Marigold PR has been instrumental in amplifying this vision beyond North America,” says Harvinder Johal, Chief Revenue Officer at Vantage Hemp. “Their efforts have not only highlighted our compliance with international standards like ICH Q7 and PIC/S but also elevated key partnerships, such as our collaboration with Medcan Australia. Through Marigold's adept storytelling and media relations, we've been able to build credibility, foster trust, and drive global interest, solidifying our position as a trusted partner in the international cannabis industry.” The U.S. cannabis market is expected to generate $45.35 billion in revenue in 2025 , meaning the country has the potential to play a large role in the global market as federal cannabis reform efforts continue.

The importance of developing a strong international strategy is echoed by industry experts. Hyde Advisory & Investments Inc. (HAI) , a consulting firm that has worked with cannabis companies in over 27 countries including Germany, Australia, and the United Kingdom, has been deeply embedded in shaping cannabis policy and business strategy since legalization in Canada. “Through years of participation in global forums, events, and partnerships, we’ve built strong relationships with government officials, investors, and industry leaders worldwide,” says Pauline Hyde, President and Co-founder at HAI. “That network gives us the ability to offer clients a clear roadmap for moving from the Canadian market to a larger, more complex global platform.” Hyde adds that what Canadian companies need are experienced partners who understand where the industry has been and where it’s headed. “It’s about working with people who can strategize and execute with the foresight, adaptability, and credibility global stakeholders expect.”

Global growth will continue to shape the industry, and with the right strategy and partners, cannabis companies can turn international opportunities into long-term market leadership. Opportunities change year over year, and PR allows companies to invest in their brand in a way that transcends borders, so when the time and market align, they’re ready. Without it, companies risk getting left behind as global markets evolve.

In addition to press releases and media relations, Marigold PR supports cannabis companies with branding, strategy, events, long-form content, C-suite thought leadership, social media, and retailer engagement. For more information about global cannabis communications strategies or to speak with Marigold PR, contact info@marigoldpr.com .





