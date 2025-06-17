Purple Biotech Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Study of NT219 in Patients with Head and Neck Cancer

Phase 2 study, led by Dr. Antonio Jimeno at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus will evaluate NT219 in combination with either pembrolizumab or cetuximab as a strategy to overcome tumor resistance

REHOVOT, Israel, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Biotech Ltd. ("Purple Biotech" or "the Company") (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT), a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class therapies that seek to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, today announced the initiation of a Phase 2 clinical study evaluating NT219 in patients with recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (R/M SCCHN).

NT219 is a novel small molecule designed to target two key oncogenic pathways: IRS1/2 (Insulin Receptor Substrates 1 and 2) and STAT3 (Signal Transducer and Activator of Transcription 3). NT219 induces the degradation of IRS1/2 and inhibits the phosphorylation of STAT3, thereby, blocking their respective signaling pathways. The Phase 2 study will evaluate NT219 in combination with either pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®) or cetuximab, both of which are standard-of-care treatments in R/M SCCHN patients. Additionally, the study aims to evaluate potential biomarkers identified in a previous clinical study of NT219.

The investigator-initiated study is being conducted in collaboration with the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, and is led by Dr. Antonio Jimeno, Director of the Head and Neck Cancer Program, and the Principal Investigator, Dr. Alice Weaver. The study is structured into two single-arm cohorts: one evaluating NT219 in combination with pembrolizumab, and the other evaluating NT219 in combination with cetuximab. Each cohort will follow a Simon 2-stage design, beginning with 10 patients per arm and potentially expanding to a total of 29 patients per arm.

“We are excited to initiate this Phase 2 study evaluating NT219 in combination with standard-of-care therapies and to deliver on our milestones for this year,” said Gil Efron, Chief Executive Officer of Purple Biotech. “This study marks an important milestone in our clinical development of NT219 and reflects our commitment to advancing therapies that may potentially overcome resistance and improve outcomes for the vast majority of patients with recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck cancer, who do not respond to current treatments.”

This Phase 2 study builds upon encouraging results from our Phase 1 study, that demonstrated the safety and anti-tumor activity of NT219 in combination with cetuximab, as evidenced by two partial responses and five patients with stable disease. In preclinical models, NT219 has also been shown to reverse resistance to PD-1 inhibition and restore immune activity within the tumor microenvironment.

The SCCHN treatment market is projected to reach $5 billion by 2030. It is believed that the development of more effective treatments for R/M SCCHN is primarily hindered by tumor heterogeneity, therapeutic resistance, and a lack of reliable biomarkers.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT) is a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class therapies that seek to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance. The Company's oncology pipeline includes CM24, NT219, and CAPTN-3. CM24 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks CEACAM1, which supports tumor immune evasion and survival through multiple pathways. CEACAM1 on tumor cells, immune cells and neutrophil extracellular traps is a novel target for the treatment of multiple cancer indications. As proof of concept of these novel pathways, the Company completed a Phase 2 study for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) with CM24 as a combination therapy with the anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab and chemotherapy, demonstrating clear and consistent improvement across all efficacy endpoints and the identification of two potential serum biomarkers and other potential tissue biomarkers. NT219 is a dual inhibitor, novel small molecule that simultaneously targets IRS1/2 and STAT3. A Phase 1 dose escalation study was concluded as a monotherapy and in combination with cetuximab, in which NT219 demonstrated anti-tumor activity in combination with cetuximab in second-line patients with recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (R/M SCCHN). A Phase 2 study in collaboration with the University of Colorado, to treat R/M SCCHN patients with NT219 in combination with cetuximab or pembrolizumab was initiated. The Company is also advancing CAPTN-3, a preclinical platform of conditionally activated tri-specific antibodies, which engage both T cells and NK cells to induce a strong, localized immune response within the tumor microenvironment. The cleavable capping technology confines the compound's therapeutic activity to the local tumor microenvironment, thereby potentially increasing the anticipated therapeutic window in patients. The third arm specifically targets the Tumor Associated Antigen (TAA). The technology presents a novel mechanism of action by unleashing both innate and adaptive immune systems to mount an optimal anti-tumoral immune response. IM1240 is the first tri-specific antibody in development that targets the 5T4 antigen, which is expressed in a variety of solid tumors and is associated with advanced disease, increased invasiveness, and poor clinical outcomes. The Company's corporate headquarters is located in Rehovot, Israel. For more information, please visit https://purple-biotech.com/.

