Roadzen Partners with Global Energy Giant SHV Energy’s Indian Subsidiary, SUPERGAS, to Deploy AI-Powered ADAS Across Its LPG Fleet

SUPERGAS, India’s Leading LPG Company Selects Roadzen’s Platform DrivebuddyA I™ to Enhance Driver Monitoring, Reduce Accidents, and Meet Evolving Safety Mandates

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) ("Roadzen" or the "Company”), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced that SHV Energy Pvt Ltd [popularly known by its brand ‘SUPERGAS’ in India], a leading LPG company, will outfit its truck fleet with Roadzen’s multi-patented AI platform, DrivebuddyAI. This platform will monitor and alert drivers to risks such as drowsiness and distractions, while collecting real-time driver feedback. The implementation will include 24x7 transport operations and an intelligent, proactive command center. Installation is expected to be completed by September 30, 2025.

SHV Energy Pvt Ltd, popularly known as SUPERGAS, is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Dutch multinational SHV Energy N.V., one of the world’s leaders in the LPG business. SUPERGAS has built a pan-Indian presence with a strong customer base in segments such as Industrial, Commercial, Auto LPG, Domestic, LPG storage and terminal services, and other allied project services. It has a robust infrastructure comprising of strategically located LPG terminals, filling plants, depots and auto LPG dispensing stations, and is recognized as a champion in safety management. Importantly, to meet its ever-growing needs, SUPERGAS has consistently increased its truck fleet, with a continued commitment to health, safety & environmental goals.

Roadzen’s DrivebuddyAI was chosen by SUPERGAS following a comprehensive evaluation process that benchmarked global video telematics and ADAS players against the company’s fleet safety goals.

“It is gratifying that SUPERGAS, a leading LPG company in India known for consistently setting industry innovative standards in infrastructure, technical excellence, and strong commitment to safety, has chosen to adopt DrivebuddyAI for its safety needs,” commented Rohan Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Roadzen. “With regulatory mandates on the horizon, our platform is being adopted proactively by the world’s leading fleets and OEMs due to its demonstrated impact in significantly reducing accident rates. This translates into higher fleet uptime, improved productivity, and substantial cost savings—delivering measurable ROI and positioning DrivebuddyAI as a mission-critical AI for modern fleets.”

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance using advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients, from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and auto insurance agents, use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express. Roadzen’s mission is to continue advancing AI research at the intersection of mobility and insurance, ushering in a world where accidents are prevented, premiums are fair, and claims are processed within minutes, not weeks. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, the Company has 320 employees across its global offices in the U.S., U.K. and India. To learn more, please visit www.roadzen.ai.

About SUPERGAS

SHV Energy Private Limited is a 100% subsidiary of the Dutch Multinational SHV Energy N.V. Established in India in 1996 under the brand name SUPERGAS. It has built a reputation as the leading LPG player, with a Pan-Indian presence, we having robust infrastructure comprising of LPG import storage terminals, Filling Plants, depots, Auto LPG Dispensing Stations, a wide base of dealer network and enjoys the patronage of satisfied loyal customers in the Industrial, Commercial, Domestic and Auto LPG segments in addition to Terminalling through-put services it provides to other LPG companies. SUPERGAS has retained the coveted CARE Rating No.1 for its infrastructure, technical excellence, prompt customer service, and strong commitment to safety.

