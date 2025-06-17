International Defense Ministry Awards BIO-key over $600K in Follow-On Orders for Secure Biometric Access to Critical Information

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key® International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB) for phoneless, tokenless, passwordless and phish-resistant authentication experiences, announced that the cyber-defense unit of one of the world’s most renowned defense ministries has placed over $600K in new orders for BIO-key’s biometric user authentication solution. The orders are for additional biometric hardware and authentication software to be shipped in the current quarter.

The defense ministry has deployed BIO-key’s biometric authentication solution into new programs delivering convenient and positive authentication access to digital services for over 47,000 users utilizing over 40,000 BIO-key fingerprint scanners. BIO-key expects additional awards in future periods as the defense ministry expands the use of its solution.

BIO-key’s secure biometric authentication platform has proven highly reliable, less costly and more secure than hardware security keys. BIO-key worked closely with the ministry’s cybersecurity team to integrate its state-of-the-art, cloud-enabled biometric authentication with the ministry’s authentication federation platform to deliver advanced, secure biometric access to systems and applications across organizational boundaries. Because BIO-key credentials are inherent to the individual themselves, secure access cannot be shared, delegated, phished or forgotten.

Jim Sullivan, BIO-key’s SVP Strategy and Chief Legal Officer, said, “This organization is considered one of the most sophisticated consumer and developer of cybersecurity technologies in the world. It speaks volumes about BIO-key’s relentless innovation to be a component of such a strategic and sizeable deployment. BIO-key’s unique technology provides a means to quickly add new users without the need for cumbersome token or phone provisioning steps. It is an honor to be trusted to provide the highest level of security possible by ensuring only the right user can access “for-your-eyes-only” information. BIO-key sees growing adoption for high-stakes applications in the defense vertical as we continue to expand on our base of decade-plus customers deploying secure, robust solutions in government, manufacturing, finance and retail."

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.BIO-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Engage with BIO-key

Corporate

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international

X: @BIOkeyIntl

Investors

X: @BIO_keyIR

StockTwits: @BIO_keyIR