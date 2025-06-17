CPI Aerostructures, Inc. and MST Manufacturing Sign Long Term Agreement

PARIS, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero®” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CVU) announced today that it has signed another Long-Term Agreement (“LTA”) with MST Manufacturing (“MST”) during the international air show in Paris, France, for the supply of components in support of its aerostructures production. This LTA will cover CPI Aero’s requirements from MST through the end of calendar year 2028.

“We’ve had a strong relationship with MST and, this second LTA reflects their performance as a critical supplier to CPI Aero, and rewards them for supporting our new programs,” stated Dorith Hakim, president and CEO of CPI Aero.

Kenneth Statton, CEO & founder of MST added, “CPI Aero continues to be a strong and reliable part of our business model. We are excited to continue building on our relationship and hope to continue this trajectory through our dedication to superior customer service, innovation and speed of execution.”

About CPI Aero : CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI Aero also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services.

About MST Manufacturing : MST is located on in Claremore, Oklahoma with over 75,000 square feet of manufacturing space and more than 110 team members. With AS9100, ISO9001 and ITAR certifications, MST is propelling itself to be one of Oklahoma’s premier and most respected complex CNC machining and fabrication companies. MST operates over 60 CNC machines, sheet metal forming machines, waterjets as well as a host of support services from engineering, large capacity CMM’s to multiple levels of CAD/CAM software. MST offers CNC machining services up to 150” which includes 5-axis milling and multi-axis turning as well as complex sheet metal forming utilizing rubber head presses and sheet metal brakes.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc.