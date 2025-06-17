XWELL Named Official Wellness Spa of the Orlando Magic

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) (“XWELL” or the “Company”), a leading provider of wellness solutions for people on the go, today announced it has been named the Official Wellness Spa of the Orlando Magic as part of a new multiyear partnership. The partnership reflects a significant milestone in XWELL’s strategic expansion beyond airports and into high-growth local markets – beginning with Florida.

“This partnership with the Orlando Magic represents a powerful opportunity to introduce our wellness offerings to a broader community,” said XWELL CEO Ezra Ernst. “Florida is a priority growth market for us, and we’re proud to partner with an organization that shares our dedication to physical and mental well-being. Together, we’ll help make wellness more accessible and top-of-mind for fans throughout the region.”

Building on its strong foundation in Orlando —where XWELL has long served wellness-minded travelers at its Xpres Spa in Orlando International Airport—this new collaboration allows XWELL to extend its reach into the broader community. It underscores the company’s expanding mission to liberate wellness beyond travel hubs and into daily life.

Through this partnership, XWELL will receive significant brand integration across the Magic’s digital and in-arena platforms, including LED signage during home games, sponsored sweepstakes, radio promotions, website and app placement, and exclusive activations at Magic Fan Fest events outside the Kia Center. The agreement also includes on-court contests, consumer giveaways, and a co-branded wellness event at a local XWELL spa location featuring appearances by Magic alumni, the Magic entertainment teams, and fan-favorite mascot STUFF.

“The Orlando Magic are thrilled to partner with XWELL, a brand continuing to grow in Central Florida,” said Magic Sr. Vice President of Global Partnerships J.T. McWalters. “As two organizations that place an emphasis on legendary customer service, this partnership is a natural fit. We can’t wait to share with our fans all that XWELL has to offer the Central Florida community.”

The partnership plays a key role in supporting XWELL’s business goals in Florida, where the company is focused on expanding its medspa footprint as well as building brand awareness and lasting connections with local consumers. Through high-visibility brand activations and community engagement, XWELL aims to strengthen customer acquisition and solidify its role as a leading wellness provider in the state – inside and outside the airport.

For Magic fans and the broader Orlando community, XWELL’s presence at Kia Center and in the local area reflects the shared commitment of both brands to the health and well-being of its fans, players, and staff. With a growing number of wellness spas and services available to Magic fans across Florida, XWELL is poised to help bring the same mindset of care, recovery, and resilience off the court and into everyday life.

XWELL and the Orlando Magic will launch their first co-branded campaign and sweepstakes this season, offering fans exclusive discounts, chances to win a year of spa treatments, and additional unique opportunities to come.

To learn more about XWELL’s services and locations, visit www.XWELL.com.

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is a global wellness holding company that operates a portfolio of brands dedicated to health, beauty, and self-care, including Xpres Spa®, Naples Wax Center®, XpresCheck®, and HyperPointe™. With locations in airports and metropolitan areas across the country, XWELL is redefining the modern wellness experience through innovation, personalization, and accessibility.

About the Orlando Magic

Orlando's NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. Under the DeVos family’s ownership, the Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning eight division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2019, 2024, 2025) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. Off the court, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Orlando Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $30 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 35 years. The Magic’s other entities include the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, 2021 G League champions, and the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, which serves as the affiliate to the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning. The Magic play their home games at the award-winning Kia Center – voted by fans no. 1 in the NBA for game experience; honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards’ Customer Experience Award; named SportsBusiness Journal's Sports Facility of the Year; and awarded the Venue Excellence Award (VEA) by the International Association of Venue Managers. The Magic practice at the award-winning AdventHealth Training Center. The Magic was also recognized by the Sports Business Journal as one of the “Best Places to Work” in sports in 2023 and 2024. For ticket information, visit OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the anticipated use of proceeds from the private placement. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to XWELL as of the date of this press release, and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XWELL, or other matters and attributable to XWELL or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XWELL does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/314d6ece-0fb7-460a-8413-bd3ffe40667d