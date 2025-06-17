Le Vian Unveils 2026 Jewelry Trends at JCK Luxury in Las Vegas

Great Neck, New York, U.S., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Le Vian®, the heritage fine jewelry house known for transforming storytelling into style, unveiled its 2026 Trend Forecast at the JCK Luxury Red Carpet Revue in Las Vegas. Collectors, celebrities and media gathered to preview the latest designs through a theatrical showcase featuring live entertainment.

“Our 2026 forecast channels the emotional landscape of today — where meaning, memory and style converge,” said Le Vian CEO Eddie LeVian.

2026 Jewelry Trends

Le Vian’s 2026 trends celebrate emotion, symbolism and beauty through rare gemstones and rich storytelling.

Patriotism & Americana highlights bold red, white and blue gemstones, including Montana Sapphire Ombré™ in denim-inspired gradients and American Robin’s Egg Blue Turquoise™. Art Deco cuts, equestrian icons and Denim Ombré® Sapphire pieces evoke the elegance and spirit of the American Southwest motifs.

Masculinity marks a landmark style evolution, spotlighting men’s jewelry with sculptural forms, substantial metals and bold gemstone settings. The boundary-blurring “Him for Her” collection features signet rings, bracelets, pendants and chains. Chocolate Diamonds® and bezel-set styles add modern depth and identity.

Exclusivity showcases Le Vian’s most prestigious high jewelry creations in platinum and 18K gold. Rare gems such as Neon Blue Paraiba Tourmaline™, and natural color pink and yellow diamonds appear in pieces ranging from $20,000 to over $1 million. The Le Vian Platinum Collection™, Blueberry Tanzanite® and High Jewelry Exotics exemplify timeless strength and collector-grade rarity.

Indulgence – A Decadent Delight celebrates the 25th Jubilee of Chocolate Diamonds® with rich brown tones. Chocolate Ombré® leads the trend with gradients of Chocolate and Nude Diamonds™ set in flavored golds. Chocolate Quartz® offers golden warmth in bold, indulgent styles.

Serenity – A Breath of Calm channels blue-green tranquility through Australian boulder opals, Montana Sapphire Ombré™, and Neon Blue Paraiba Tourmaline ™, in airy, fluid designs inspired by nature.

Devotion – A Le Vian Love Story explores connection and romance through motifs like the X-shaped “Kiss of Love” and the Bisou. Passion Ruby™ and Pomegranate Garnet™ highlight designs rooted in love and friendship.

Event Highlights

The evening, hosted by mentalist Lior Suchard, closed with a surprise performance by Richard Goodall, winner of America’s Got Talent Season 19. Le Vian matched the first $250,000 in donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and contributed $50,000 to Diamonds Do Good.

About Le Vian

With royal roots dating to 18th-century Persia, Le Vian continues to lead fine jewelry with innovation, integrity and emotional design. A certified member of the Responsible Jewellery Council, Le Vian is committed to ethical sourcing and sustainability.

For more, visit www.levian.com.

