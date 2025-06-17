Porsche Experience Centre Toronto opens to the public tomorrow

The first Porsche Experience Centre in Canada will be operating Wednesday to Sunday, year-round



Provides enthusiasts a chance to experience latest vehicles under the guidance of trained staff and Porsche-certified driving instructors

A 23-foot-tall spiral art sculpture has been erected and frames the exterior landscape at the site entrance

Pricing for 90-minute driving experiences starts at $850

Customers in Canada can arrange delivery of their new Porsche at the facility



TORONTO, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL), importer and distributor for the sports car manufacturer from Stuttgart, announced that its Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) Toronto is officially opening its doors to the public on June 18, 2025.

"Unbridled excitement and performance await visitors at the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto," said Trevor Arthur, President & CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “This unique environment proudly showcases our sports cars’ heritage of driving dynamics, design, technology, and passion.”

The Porsche Experience Centre Toronto features a two-kilometre driver development handling circuit, dynamics area, low-friction handling circuit, and low-friction drift circle. These four instructor-led driving modules are designed to demonstrate the engineering and capabilities of Porsche models.

A broad selection of the brand’s latest two- and four-door sports cars is offered, with demo laps starting from $140, while 90-minute experiences begin at $850. Guests will be guided by a Porsche-certified instructor during all in-vehicle experiences.

On the main building level, anyone is welcome to enjoy an artisanal coffee and indulge in culinary creations at the Carrera Café or visit the Porsche Lifestyle Shop featuring a selection of apparel, accessories, model cars, and lifestyle products. The PEC Toronto also has a fitting lounge, where visitors can explore extensive customization options to configure their dream Porsche. In addition, guests will soon be able to reserve time in a dedicated space with five cutting-edge driving simulators. Behind the wheel of a virtual Porsche, they will be able to race against themselves or someone else on racetracks from around the world. The lower level is the gateway to the driving modules (or circuit), while the upper floor incorporates meeting rooms to accommodate private group events.

Art sculpture welcomes arriving guests

Framing the exterior landscape of the PEC Toronto is LÜMEN, a large-scale public artwork commissioned by Porsche Cars Canada. Comprised of over 800 engineered parts, it is a sculptural expression of the Porsche ethos — uniting precision engineering with poetic symbolism. The 23-degree tilt of the structure echoes the earth’s axial lean while honoring the round headlight of the Porsche 911. By contrast, the fluid inner band of abstract calligraphy — laser-cut and composed by hand — represents the spirit of the driver. It flows with rhythm, sensuality, and emotion, capturing the thrill of the drive and the bond between human and machine.

Designed and fabricated by Toronto-based architect Javid JAH and maker Alex Akbari, in collaboration with calligrapher MEDĒIO, the 23-foot-tall, tilted steel ring stands as a landmark statement of innovation, passion, and artistic excellence.

The art piece was selected following a call for entries in 2023 that saw 165 submissions.

Complimentary experience for new Porsche vehicles delivered in Canada

Eligible new Porsche vehicles delivered through a Canadian Porsche Centre will receive an invitation for a 90-minute session at the PEC Toronto. Among the features of this complimentary session, each qualifying customer will have the opportunity to experience a model equivalent to their purchased vehicles with a Porsche-certified driving coach. The benefit is valid for deliveries after January 1, 2025, and can be claimed up to two years following the invitation.

Another offer to customers of new Porsche models sold in Canada is the possibility of taking delivery of their new sports car at the PEC Toronto. This added-cost benefit includes a 90-minute drive program, lunch for invitee with up to three guests, photo and video capture of the delivery, as well as car service within the GTA. Now available on the Porsche Car Configurator, the option is priced at $2,500.

The Porsche Experience Centre Toronto will be operating Wednesday to Sunday, year-round. Availability and hours may vary. Please visit PorscheExperience.ca/Centre for more information or to book sessions.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, PCL employs a team of more than 70 supporting sales, aftersales, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's more than 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 23 Porsche Centres. Located in Pickering, ON, the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto opens its doors on June 18, 2025. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at https://press.ca.porsche.com

