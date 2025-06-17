IBN Announces Latest Episode of The BioMedWire Podcast Featuring Harry Simeonidis, President and CEO of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The BioMedWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The BioMedWire Podcast delivers dynamic interviews with industry experts at the forefront of pharmaceutical and biotech advancement. The latest episode features Harry Simeonidis, CEO of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions.

During the interview, Simeonidis provided an overview of Intelligent Bio Solutions’ core offering and strategic direction.

“We bring a unique technology to the drug screening market,” he explained. “We have a product that detects drugs from the sweat on the top of your fingertips. It’s a whole new way of doing drug screening for people who come to work every single day.”

Simeonidis emphasized the company’s rapid expansion, noting early traction in the U.K. and current deployment across roughly 20 countries. “We’re a non-invasive technology company expanding globally with a lot of growth and revenue,” he said. “We’ve submitted our FDA application, and once we clear that, we expect to be in the U.S. in the second half of the year.”

He described the fingerprint-based test as faster, simpler and more affordable than traditional methods. “You can screen an employee before they actually start work — within 10 minutes,” he noted. “It’s a total game changer.”

Looking ahead, Intelligent Bio Solutions aims to scale through partnerships with U.S. distributors and labs. “They know the customers, they have the install base, and they know how to navigate the market,” Simeonidis said. “Once we get FDA clearance, we’ll increase our marketing campaigns. Once people know about the product, the adoption rate is very fast.”

Join IBN’s Carmel Fisher and Harry Simeonidis, President and CEO of Intelligent Bio Solutions, to learn more about the company’s entry into the U.S. market, plans for FDA clearance and how its fingerprint-based drug screening platform is reshaping workplace safety.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.biomedwire.com

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under 10 minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. The company’s current customer segments outside the U.S. include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.IBS.inc

