The Human Bean Continues Partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® on Annual Giveback Day

Medford, OR, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, June 20, The Human Bean will host its second annual St. Jude Giveback Day. On this special day, one dollar from every drink sold at drive-thru locations nationwide will be donated directly to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. These contributions will help fund groundbreaking research and life-saving treatments by St. Jude, whose efforts have helped increase the childhood cancer survival rate from 20% in 1962 to more than 80% today.

Giveback days are a cornerstone of The Human Bean’s commitment to community support. Throughout the year, The Human Bean’s drive-thru locations participate in various fundraising initiatives that benefit both local communities and global efforts. This renewed partnership with St. Jude is one way of helping the youngest "little beans" bravely fighting cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

“We are honored to continue our partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Rhonda Hawkins, co-founder of The Human Bean. “After raising over $70,000 last year, our franchise partners, baristas, and customers are all enthusiastic about making this year’s Giveback even more successful than the last.”

“We are incredibly grateful for a second year of partnership with The Human Bean,” said Lyles Eddins, Senior Vice President of Relational Advancement at ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. “The Giveback program shows how everyday choices make a significant impact. Every drink purchased will help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food—so they can focus on helping their children live.”

Customers are invited to join The Human Bean on June 20th in supporting St. Jude, because every child deserves a chance to live their best life and celebrate every moment.

_____________

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy ‘Human Beans’, the company’s drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas and high-quality coffee, teas, smoothies, granitas, Bright® Energy and good eats. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 24 states. Learn more at thehumanbean.com.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Find cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered largely incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love, and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at st.jude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

