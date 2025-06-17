Brag House Launches Revenue-Generating NIL Platform to Monetize Gen Z Athlete Engagement Across 200+ College Campuses

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH) (“Brag House” or the “Company”), the media-tech platform at the intersection of gaming, college sports, and Gen Z engagement, last week unveiled plans to launch a secure digital asset platform as part of its Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) initiative supporting the Company’s broader monetization strategy by introducing new revenue streams, expanding Gen Z engagement, and strengthening its data-driven value proposition.

Building on its earlier announcement to explore digital NIL engagement models, the initiative leverages Brag House’s national footprint across 200+ NCAA campuses through its partnership with Learfield, enabling student-athletes to monetize personalized digital assets such as highlight reels, game-day passes, and authenticated collectibles. Brag House will retain transaction fees and recurring royalty revenue from secondary marketplace activity, while also capturing valuable user engagement and behavioral data.

“We’re laying the groundwork for a new digital economy built around Gen Z athletes and fans, ” said Lavell Juan Malloy II, CEO and Co-Founder of Brag House. “By combining NIL rights with authenticated digital assets, we’re offering scalable monetization while enhancing our ability to understand and serve our community. This platform introduces a repeatable, high-margin business model aligned with the surging NIL and digital ownership economies.”

Unlocking a Multi-Billion-Dollar Market Through a Scalable Revenue Model

As referenced in Brag House’s previous announcement, the NIL market is projected to grow to $1.5 billion by 2027. Brag House’s NIL platform targets a key gap in the market: 95% of NCAA athletes currently receive little to no NIL compensation.

Using a no-code interface, athletes will be able to mint and sell digital assets directly to fans while Brag House earns transaction fees on all primary sales and royalties on secondary trades. Fan-to-athlete commerce will be enabled by automated smart contract systems, with automated payments routed to athlete-controlled digital wallets. The Company is evaluating sustainable, next-gen digital platforms that offer low fees and reliable verification systems.

Initial monetization scenarios include:

Personalized collectibles with resale royalties

Digital access passes for live/virtual events

Loyalty integrations with brand partners and sponsors

Tiered fan experiences that reward long-term participation

Accelerating Brag House’s Strategic Flywheel

This platform aligns directly with Brag House’s four-phase strategic roadmap: build Gen Z community, scale B2B solutions, monetize engagement, and activate proprietary data. The NIL initiative further supports each of these goals by:

Increasing user retention through exclusive athlete-fan interaction

Creating brand sponsorship inventory around collectible campaigns

Enhancing the Company’s first-party behavioral data for Gen Z

Enabling subscription and membership cross-sell opportunities

“This initiative is not about chasing trends, it’s about capturing value,” added Malloy. “We’ve already proven our ability to engage Gen Z across gaming and college campuses. Now, we’re unlocking the next layer of monetization that expands our platform’s economic potential.”

Pilot Rollout in Late 2025

Brag House expects to launch initial NIL activations on select campuses later this year, in conjunction with branded loyalty campaigns and its Brag Gators Gauntlet Series. Full platform capabilities, including smart contract integration, athlete onboarding, and fan resale features, are anticipated to go live in early 2026.

