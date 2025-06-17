Locus Technologies Integrates with the Latest USGS Produced Water Database

The enriched software drives contextual business intelligence for the oil and gas industry

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies, the sustainability and Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) compliance software leader, announced its new integration with the U.S. Geological Survey’s (USGS) National Produced Waters Geochemical Database, simplifying compliance reporting for the oil and gas sector and enabling benchmarking against independent, scientifically validated data. Through this integration, geochemical records and water-related data from oil and gas wells across major U.S. basins—particularly those associated with hydraulic fracking—will be available to users of Locus Environmental Information Management (EIM) software, Locus GIS+, Locus Platform, and the company’s Produced Water App. The integration enriches geospatial analysis and accelerates strategic planning, placing an organization’s operational compliance and analytical data in the context of 100+ years of aggregated government records and 28 years of anonymized Locus data.

“This is a game changer for oil and gas companies as they responsibly manage produced water,” said Neno Duplan, founder and CEO of Locus Technologies. “We are positioning enterprises to focus their resources on substantive action plans rather than on aggregating siloed information. By leveraging open data intelligently, Locus continues to lead in delivering not just software—but the knowledge and context our customers need to succeed in today’s ESG- and CSRD-driven landscape.”

Locus software users tap chemistry sampling results from produced water and other deep formations from as early as 1905. The data spans 155 parameters, including metals, volatiles, gases, salts, radionuclides, and field readings, from 113,135 locations across the US and southern Canada. The publicly available dataset, released by USGS in December 2023, is the latest compilation and includes well descriptions, dates, rock properties, physical properties of the water, organic chemistry, and much more.

“It’s incredibly powerful, enabling customers to instantly generate visualizations of their data compared to USGS by region, depth, and chemistry, define regional chemical profiles and reuse thresholds, or flag anomalies in water quality trends – in seconds,” said Duplan. “We’ve aggregated the largest curated dataset available for AI and machine learning in the oil and gas water quality domain, and our integrated AI tools yield unprecedented insight and predictive power for Locus customers to manage their water metrics and quality.”

