Strengthening European ISR Capabilities: Aerodata and Deutsche Aircraft partner on D328eco® Special Mission Platform

Le Bourget, Paris, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerodata AG, a leading system integrator and expert in mission management systems for airborne reconnaissance, and German regional aircraft manufacturer, Deutsche Aircraft, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Paris Air Show 2025. This marks the beginning of a strategic partnership to deliver a rapidly available, German-made Special Mission Aircraft solution for a wide range of surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

The goal is to have a solution in place for a Special Mission Aircraft ‘Made in Germany’ for use in a wide range of reconnaissance and surveillance scenarios for Deutsche Aircraft’s regional turboprop the D328eco. The D328eco and the D328® platforms will be equipped with, Aerodata's state-of-the-art mission management system AeroMission®, as well as other specialised mission equipment.

A Proven Legacy, A Future-Ready Versatile Platform

The existing D328 platform has already demonstrated its multi-role capabilities through its service with the US Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) as the C-146A “Wolfhound”. With over 200,000 operational flight hours, the aircraft has proven its reliability in global mobility, MEDEVAC, cargo and passenger transport.

Building on this legacy, the D328eco introduces a new generation of mission-ready aircraft. Designed with modular cabin layouts, a large in-flight operable door, and quick conversion capabilities, the D328eco is engineered for multi-role operations—from ISR and maritime patrol to aerial firefighting, medevac, and humanitarian missions.

Strengthening European Sovereignty in Airborne Surveillance

The strategic partnership combines Aerodata's unique expertise and decades of experience in the development, production, integration and certification of mission management systems and sensor technology for airborne reconnaissance with Deutsche Aircraft’s extensive technological expertise as a regional aircraft manufacturer. At a time of volatile geopolitical and security policy upheaval, this collaboration will significantly contribute to strengthening national and European airborne surveillance capabilities by rapidly delivering a ‘Made in Germany’ Special Mission Aircraft.

"Airborne maritime reconnaissance is a key component in protecting critical maritime infrastructure and serves to secure geopolitical freedom of action,” said Neset Tükenmez, CEO of Aerodata. “It is essential for the early detection of threats and contributes to maintaining sovereignty. We are therefore delighted to be working with Deutsche Aircraft to jointly develop a forward-looking complete solution for the D328eco, thereby further advancing technological progress in Germany".

“The D328eco is designed to be the most versatile and sustainable turboprop in its class,” remarked Nico Neumann, CEO of Deutsche Aircraft. “By partnering with Aerodata, we are combining proven mission systems with a next-generation platform to deliver a truly German-engineered solution for global ISR and special mission needs.”

About Aerodata

Established in 1985, Aerodata AG is a German-based leading provider of innovative and intelligent solutions for airborne special missions. In the field of surveillance and reconnaissance, the company‘s AeroMission® is a state-of-the-art mission management system specially developed for demanding airborne surveillance missions. Its modular architecture enables the seamless integration of a wide range of sensors and platforms for maximum efficiency and operational effectiveness. With AeroFIS®, Aerodata is the global market leader in flight inspection systems. As an EASA-approved solution provider, the company accompanies its customers along the entire value chain, from development and production to aircraft modification, certification, support and maintenance. This integrated, turnkey approach ensures optimum performance.

www.aerodata.de

About Deutsche Aircraft

Deutsche Aircraft is a German aircraft manufacturer built on the heritage of aviation pioneers that continues to propel the aviation industry forward with innovative solutions. Supported by a highly skilled and passionate team of international engineers and aviation experts, Deutsche Aircraft is developing the most advanced regional aircraft on the market: the D328eco. As type certificate holder and service partner for existing D328 (both prop and jet) operators worldwide, the company is uniquely positioned to complement the existing fleet with this next-generation aircraft.

Deutsche Aircraft employs the latest technologies and best practices to ensure the highest levels of reliability, efficiency and sustainability for the D328eco. As a strategic partner for the sustainable development of regional air transport, Deutsche Aircraft is working with key players in the industry to achieve climate-neutral flights.

www.deutscheaircraft.com I LinkedIn I Instagram I Facebook I YouTube I Media Kit (Download)

Attachment