Berlin Packaging’s Net-Zero Targets Officially Validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

CHICAGO, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin Packaging, the world’s largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, is proud to announce that its science-based net-zero greenhouse gas emissions targets—both near-term and long-term—have been officially validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This places Berlin Packaging among a select group of companies worldwide with climate goals aligned to the most ambitious 1.5°C pathway.

Berlin Packaging is committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its entire value chain by 2050. The company’s validated targets include:

Reducing Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 44.8% by 2030, and by 90% by 2050 (from a 2022 baseline)

Reducing Scope 3 emissions intensity by 51.6% by 2030, and by 97% by 2050 (per US dollar of revenue, from 2022 baseline)

Berlin Packaging has already reduced Scope 1 & 2 emissions by over 23% since 2022, established a comprehensive Scope 3 reduction strategy, helped more than 80 brands launch sustainable packaging solutions, and supplied nearly 13,000 metric tons of post-consumer recycled material.

“SBTi validation is more than a milestone—it’s independent proof that our climate goals are real, measurable, and aligned with the highest global standards,” said Balaji Jayaseelan, Vice President of Sustainability at Berlin Packaging. “Our customers and partners count on us to lead with ambition and deliver results that help them achieve their own sustainability goals. This recognition energizes us to keep pushing boundaries and building a future where business growth and climate leadership go hand in hand.”

About the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reduction targets in line with the latest climate science. The SBTi framework ensures that corporate climate targets are robust, actionable, and aligned with the Paris Agreement’s goal to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world’s largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, specializing in the design, sourcing, and distribution of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Berlin Packaging delivers packaging solutions that help customers succeed and drive positive change across industries.

For more information, visit berlinpackaging.com and berlinpackaging.eu

The information and statistics contained in this release is intended for general information purposes only and is based on information available as of the initial date of publication. No representation is made that the information, statistics or references are complete or remain current following its publication date. Given the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such statements is not a representation or guarantee that such metrics will be achieved.