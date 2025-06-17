Inc. Honors Darrow as a 2025 Best Workplace for Building a Culture of Trust, Teamwork, and Impact

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darrow ™, the legal intelligence company built to surface hidden legal risks and turn them into action, today announced that it has been named to Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces list. This honor recognizes U.S. companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and clients.

Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces list represents the culmination of a rigorous evaluation process conducted by Quantum Workplace. Nominees are evaluated on criteria including: 1) Management Effectiveness; 2) Professional Development Opportunities; 3) Comprehensive Benefits Packages, and 4) Overall Company Culture. The assessment evaluates both remote and in-person work spaces along with detailed employee surveys covering every aspect of the workplace experience, and supported by thorough audits of company benefits and policies.

This intensive approach ensures that recognized companies demonstrate genuine commitment to employee welfare rather than surface-level perks. Darrow achieved 100% participation in Inc.’s survey — exemplifying an internal culture that is highly engaged and collaborative.

“For Darrow, this is recognition of our commitment and focus on cultivating our core values, and allows us to attract and retain the very best talent,” said Mathew Keshav Lewis, Chief Revenue Officer and GM of Darrow’s US office. He added, “Our employees share a common mission to build intelligence to discover, assess and address every legal violation, and ultimately bring justice to more people.”

Darrow defines its culture by five core values —

#1 People First

We own our culture and put human well-being at the center, treating every person as a world unto themselves. We act with humility, care and respect.

#2 Intentional Communication

We communicate with honesty and clarity, listen deeply, embrace feedback, and prioritize solutions to serve our greater shared mission.

#3 Partner Centricity

We pursue justice collaboratively, prioritizing partners, delivering beyond expectations and safeguarding trust through honesty and data.

#4 Integrity

Our actions align with our values. We support our words with truth and data, honor commitments, and embrace diverse perspectives bravely.

#5 Radical Foresight

We are pioneers. We use scarcity to spark creativity, uncover hidden value, and learn from every person and experience.

“Inc.’s Best Workplaces program celebrates the exceptional organizations whose workplace cultures address their employees’ welfare and needs in meaningful ways,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “As companies expand and adapt to changing economic forces, maintaining such a culture is no small feat. Yet these honorees have not only achieved it—they continue to elevate the employee experience through thoughtful benefits, engagement, and a deep commitment to their teams.”

To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com .

About Darrow™

Darrow ™ is the legal intelligence company that detects emerging legal risk and transforms public data into actionable opportunities. Using AI to surface hidden violations in areas like consumer protection, environmental law, and data privacy, Darrow equips legal teams to identify and act on high-value litigation faster and with greater precision. Learn more at www.darrow.ai .

