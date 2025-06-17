LogicMark, Inc. Appoints Jeffrey Durkin as Senior Vice President of Sales to Drive Strategic Growth in the Care Economy and Personal Safety Markets

LOUISVILLE, Ky, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMark, Inc. (the "Company"), a provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communication devices, and technology for the growing safety and care economy, announced the appointment of Jeffrey Durkin, as Senior Vice President of Sales effective June 23, 2025.

Mr. Durkin previously held sales and marketing roles with InfoMC, Casenet, InstaMed, HMS, and Allscripts. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Anna Maria College and a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Fitchburg State University. In his new role, Mr. Durkin will lead the sales team at LogicMark and drive significant growth for the company in the care economy and personal safety market.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to our leadership team, a strategic hire that underscores our commitment to expanding our customer footprint and accelerating sales growth. Jeff's extensive experience in healthcare sales, combined with a track record in care management technology, SaaS companies, and payer and provider markets, will complement our strategic priorities,” said Chia-Lin Simmons, CEO of LogicMark. “LogicMark's refreshed hardware and software solutions offering, expanded IP library, talented team, and recent capital raise all provide a solid platform to grow our sales.”

“I'm excited to join LogicMark during this pivotal phase of the Company's growth cycle. With the increasing demand for technology that supports independent living, aging in place, and personal safety, LogicMark is well-positioned to lead in a large and rapidly expanding market,” said Jeff Durkin. “The Company's mission to empower individuals with accessible and innovative safety solutions deeply resonates with me. There's strong potential to enhance our market reach, align with strategic partnerships, and support initiatives that aim to create value for both customers and shareholders.”

About LogicMark, Inc.

LogicMark, Inc. is on a mission to enable people of all ages to lead lives with dignity, independence, and the joy of possibility. LogicMark provides PERS, health communications devices, personal safety apps, services, and technologies to create a Connected Care Platform.

LogicMark is dedicated to building a 'Care Village' with proprietary technology and creating innovative solutions for the care economy. A team of leading technologists with a deep understanding of IoT, AI, and machine learning is passionately focused on understanding consumer needs. The Company's PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration, dealers, distributors, and directly to consumers. LogicMark has been awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables the Company to distribute its products to federal, state, and local governments. To learn more, visit www.investors.logicmark.com and www.logicmark.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein concerning, among other things, the anticipated use of proceeds from any offering and the successful execution of the Company's business strategy. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to implement its long-range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; the Company's ability to maintain an OTC Markets or any other exchange listing for its common stock; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. There can be no assurance that a broker will continue to make a market in the Company's securities or that trading of the securities will continue on an over-the-counter market or elsewhere. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those described in this press release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances, or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact: investors@logicmark.com

Media: logicmark@relativity.ventures