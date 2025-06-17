New ScyllaDB X Cloud Redefines Database Elasticity

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScyllaDB, the database for predictable performance at scale, today announced ScyllaDB X Cloud, its fully managed database-as-a-service. ScyllaDB X Cloud offers a truly elastic cloud database with the industry’s best price performance:

The database can scale from 100K OPS to 2M in just minutes (with consistent single-digit millisecond P99 latency).

Given its inherent efficiency, ScyllaDB is 50% of the cost of DynamoDB, guaranteed.

ScyllaDB’s new tablets data replication architecture enables teams to scale their databases as rapidly as they can scale their infrastructure. This is ideal for high intraday traffic variations (e.g., delivery and social media), unpredictable surges in demand, or major events of unknown scope (e.g., sporting events or Black Friday). Also, ScyllaDB X Cloud lets teams safely run at 90% storage utilization – a level that was previously considered “living too close to the edge.” This translates to fewer underlying servers and substantial infrastructure cost savings.

ScyllaDB has been obsessed with efficiency from the start. Since its introduction 10 years ago, the core ScyllaDB database has been recognized for its highly efficient, close-to-the-metal engineering. Each successive release has improved both performance and efficiency. The latest optimizations in compression and driver logic can cut networking costs in half. And future tiered storage options lower the cost of storage – decreasing infrastructure costs even further.

“The databases powering today’s data-intensive applications need to rapidly scale and shrink as millions of users access them,” explained ScyllaDB co-founder and CEO Dor Laor. “Teams are often forced to overprovision their cloud databases to meet bursty or unpredictable demand. With ScyllaDB X Cloud, you just target the steady state and rapidly scale out with Flex Credit when needed. This lets organizations provide real-time experiences with dramatically lower costs.”

“High-performance databases that can deliver predictable throughput and ultra-low latency are a critical requirement for engineering teams that are building data-intensive applications,” said Rachel Stephens, Research Director at RedMonk. “ScyllaDB has historically had a strong focus on performance and efficiency. ScyllaDB X Cloud’s focus on simplified infrastructure is intended to further improve the company’s operational and cost advantages over competing database alternatives.”

“People tend to think that databases are not scalable, but the reality is that they're not very elastic,” explained David Malinge, Senior Staff Software Engineer at ShareChat. “I've seen databases being quite overprovisioned to manage tests, backfillings, or even holiday traffic months ahead. With ScyllaDB’s fully-managed database-as-a-service, we scale our clusters up and down many times in the year. That really helps us manage our costs. And although we don't use it in production yet, ‘tablets’ is a really solid step towards increasing elasticity.”

ScyllaDB X Cloud features include:

90% storage utilization, so users can squeeze more power from their infrastructure

“Just in time” auto scaling, reducing the need for overprovisioning

Support for mixed instance clusters, eliminating complex capacity planning and allowing capacity adjustments with high precision

Flex Credit provides customers the flexibility of On-Demand pricing with the cost advantage that comes from an annual commitment

Up to 3X better compression, reducing network costs and storage usage

Up to 25X faster data streaming with almost 3X less data sent across the network

Support for the new AWS i7ie cloud instances

BYOA on Google Cloud (coming soon)

For a video and more details, see the ScyllaDB X Cloud page .

