Interleukin Inhibitors Market worth USD 85.51 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Interleukin Inhibitors Market is estimated to be valued at USD 36.78 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 85.51 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% from 2025 to 2032. Interleukin inhibitors work by targeting and blocking specific interleukins involved in triggering inflammation. Their application in treating conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and inflammatory bowel disease is expected to fuel market demand. This market is experiencing strong growth, driven by key factors including the rising prevalence of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, an aging population more prone to these conditions, and a growing number of approvals and launches of innovative interleukin inhibitors.

Global Interleukin Inhibitors Market Key Takeaways

Based on type, IL-1 inhibitors category is expected to generate nearly one-third of the total global interleukin inhibitors market revenue in 2025.

By route of administration, oral segment is projected to account for nearly 1/3 of the global interleukin inhibitors market share in 2025.

Regarding application, rheumatoid arthritis segment will likely hold a market share of 30.6% in 2025.

North America interleukin inhibitors market is estimated to be valued at around USD 13.49 Bn in 2025.

As per CMI’s new interleukin inhibitors market analysis, Asia Pacific is anticipated to record fastest growth during the forecast period.

Rising Prevalence of Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases Driving Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest interleukin inhibitors market research highlights key factors driving industry growth. One such prominent growth driver is the increasing incidence of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

According to the Global Autoimmune Institute, autoimmune diseases collectively affect 5% to 10% of the population in industrialized countries. This rising burden of autoimmune diseases—especially rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and multiple sclerosis— is creating a high demand for interleukin inhibitors.

These biological agents work by specifically targeting and blocking the activity of certain interleukins involved in abnormal immune responses. As a result, they are widely used to manage autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, thereby contributing to market growth.

High Cost and Availability of Alternative Therapies Restraining Market Growth

The prospective interleukin inhibitors market outlook looks optimistic. However, high treatment costs and increasing adoption of alternative therapies are expected to restrain market growth to some extent.

Biologic drugs like interleukin inhibitors are quite expensive, costing thousands of dollars. This limits their accessibility, especially across low- and middle-income nations, thereby reducing overall interleukin inhibitors market demand.

Many patients and healthcare professionals opt for alternative biologics like TNF inhibitors and JAK inhibitors. This may also negatively impact the interleukin inhibitors market growth during the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Targeted Therapies Creating Growth Opportunities

Modern healthcare professionals and patients are increasingly showing interest in targeted treatments that offer higher efficacy and fewer side effects. This growing demand for precision medicine is expected to unlock growth opportunities for interleukin inhibitor manufacturers.

Interleukin inhibitors specifically block pro-inflammatory cytokines such as Il-6, IL-17, and IL-23. Their targeted mechanism makes them highly effective in managing autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, including psoriasis, Crohn’s disease, and rheumatoid arthritis. This therapeutic precision aligns with the shift toward personalized medicine and targeted biologics.

Impact of AI on the Interleukin Inhibitors Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the interleukin inhibitors market by accelerating drug discovery and optimizing clinical trials. It also supports personalized dosing strategies for better treatment outcomes.

AI‑driven platforms have the tendency to predict optimal dosages, improve efficacy estimation, and flag potential side effects earlier in development. Companies like Proximagen are already utilizing AI to refine interleukin-targeting therapeutics.

Similarly, biotech innovators such as Insilico Medicine and AION Labs apply deep learning to identify novel immune-related drug targets. This AI integration is gradually paving way for next-generation interleukin inhibitors with enhanced safety, precision, and broader therapeutic potential.

Emerging Interleukin Inhibitors Market Trends

Rising focus on personalized medicine is a key growth-shaping trend in the interleukin inhibitors market. To capitalize on this trend, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are developing targeted interleukin inhibitors based on genetic profiles for more precise treatments.

Advancements in monoclonal antibody and recombinant DNA technologies are paving way for the development of more targeted and effective interleukin inhibitors. This will boost growth of the interleukin inhibitors market in the coming years.

Increasing regulatory approvals from agencies like the FDA and EMA for interleukin inhibitors is also positively impacting the target industry. Many interleukin inhibitor companies are focusing on expediting the approval process to bring novel therapies to market more quickly.

There is also a growing trend of developing more selective inhibitors, including multi-cytokine inhibitors, for improved efficacy and safety. Development of such next-generation interleukin inhibitors is expected to support market expansion.

Biosimilars are gradually making their way into the market as patents of established interleukin inhibitors expire. This trend is expected to increase treatment accessibility, reduce costs, and intensify competition, potentially driving down interleukin inhibitors market prices.

Analyst’s View

“The global interleukin inhibitors market is poised to exhibit strong growth, owing to increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders, and advancements in biological drug development, continuous regulatory approvals,” said senior analyst Vipul Patil.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Interleukin Inhibitors Market

Event Description and Impact Approval of Ebdarokimab (April 2025) Description: In April 2025, Akeso’s Ebdarokimab, a novel IL-12/IL-23 dual-targeted monoclonal antibody was approved in China for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. Impact: Such approvals will fuel competition, leading to reduced interleukin inhibitors market prices. Eli Lilly’s Mirikizumab Launch in Europe (IL-23 Inhibitor) Description: Following delays in the U.S., Mirikizumab has now been launched in Europe for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, strengthening Eli Lilly’s presence in the gastrointestinal immunology market. Impact: This is expected to increase market penetration of IL-23 inhibitors. China’s Accelerated Clinical Trials for IL Inhibitors Description: China’s NMPA fast-tracked many domestic trials for IL-6 and IL-23 inhibitors in 2024–2025. Impact: This can significantly boost global supply and may lower treatment costs, thereby opening doors for affordable biosimilars globally.



Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in the global interleukin inhibitors market report include:

Johnson & Johnson

AbbVie Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Novartis AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

GSK plc

Sandoz International GmbH

Biogen Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bayer AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

UCB S.A.



Key Developments

In March 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved TREMFYA (guselkumab), Johnson & Johnson’s interleukin‑23 (IL‑23) inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease. It (TREMFYA) is the first and only IL-23 inhibitor offering both intravenous and subcutaneous induction options.

In November 2024, FDA approved UCB’s BIMZELX as the first IL-17A and IL-17F inhibitor for adults with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurative.

In June 2024, AbbVie received FDA approval for SKYRIZI for adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. This approval made SKYRIZI the first IL-23 antagonist approved for both Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

Market Segmentation

By Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

IL-1 inhibitors

IL-5 inhibitors

IL-6 inhibitors

IL-17 inhibitors

IL-23 inhibitors

Other types

By Route of Administration Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Oral

Subcutaneous (SC)

Intravenous (IV)

Others

By Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Rheumatoid arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis

Psoriasis

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

Asthma

Multiple Sclerosis

Ulcerative colitis

Crohn’s disease

Other applications



By Distribution Channel Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies



Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



