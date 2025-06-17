Interface Systems Launches Virtual Perimeter Guard: AI-Powered Outdoor Monitoring with Live Remote Intervention

St. Louis, MO, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Systems , a leading managed service provider delivering business security, actionable insights, and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses, today announced it will unveil its Virtual Perimeter Guard solution at NRF PROTECT 2025 .

Designed to help retailers, restaurants, and other commercial businesses reduce crime and improve outdoor security, Virtual Perimeter Guard combines AI-enabled cameras with live intervention from Interface’s U.S.-based security experts. The solution addresses growing concerns around loitering, break-ins, and after-hours intrusions that contribute to over $100 billion in annual losses across U.S. businesses.

Virtual Perimeter Guard provides businesses with a proactive and scalable approach to outdoor security. The solution utilizes AI-enabled cameras to continuously monitor designated perimeter zones for suspicious activity, including loitering and unauthorized access attempts. When a potential threat is detected, the system initiates a multi-stage deterrence protocol, beginning with automated voice warnings and strobe light activation. If the behavior persists, the incident is escalated to Interface’s 5 Diamond TMA-certified interactive Security Operations Center (iSOC), where trained security professionals conduct a live review of the situation and can dispatch police if required.

Through remote voice-down capabilities, Interface’s team can directly engage with intruders in real time and coordinate with law enforcement when necessary. All incidents are recorded and securely archived, providing customers with video-verified evidence to support investigations and insurance claims. The system’s modular design allows for flexible coverage across a wide range of exterior environments, including parking lots, back alleys, and loading docks, making it an effective deterrent and response solution for businesses with complex or high-risk outdoor areas.

Interface’s Virtual Perimeter Guard builds on Interface’s successful Virtual Security Guard platform for indoor monitoring, offering customers end-to-end protection that extends beyond the front door.

“Virtual Perimeter Guard combines advanced AI detection with human intelligence to proactively stop threats,” said Steve Womer, SVP of Product at Interface Systems. “It’s a powerful tool for businesses looking to prevent burglaries, protect frontline staff, and improve operational safety.”

Interface’s Virtual Perimeter Guard is currently in beta testing with select customers and is expected to be widely available in August 2025. Attendees can experience a live demonstration of its key capabilities at NRF PROTECT 2025, booth #1717.

A video about Interface’s Virtual Perimeter Guard solution is available here .

About Interface Systems

Interface Systems is a leading managed service provider delivering secure, scalable solutions to some of the most recognized retail, restaurant, and commercial businesses in the U.S. Our integrated suite—including remote video monitoring, commercial security systems, business intelligence, and managed network and voice services—helps enterprises reduce risk, streamline operations, and enhance customer experiences at scale. Learn more and follow us on our blog, Making IT Happen , and on LinkedIn .

