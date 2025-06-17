Life Extension Expands Healthy Aging Supplements Line

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Aging gracefully” can mean a lot of things: following an exercise regimen in your golden years, eating nutrient-dense foods, or even trying a new hobby to keep your mind limber. For many, dietary supplements play a role in this pursuit. A recent Life Extension customer survey* found that 97% of respondents take supplements to support healthy aging, while 74% said they would take a probiotic to support the aging process. To help people “age like pros,” Life Extension has launched FLORASSIST® Probiotic Youthful Gut. This science-based probiotic and postbiotic formula is designed to help promote a balanced gut microbiome, a healthy inflammatory response and support other healthy aging biomarkers.

According to Life Extension’s Director of Education, Michael A. Smith, MD, age-related changes in the digestive tract can affect everything from nutritional uptake to cholesterol. “There are trillions of microorganisms that live within our digestive tract that play a vital role in keeping us healthy,” he explained. “And it’s the changes to those microorganisms that can impact how well our gut microbiome works, and, in turn, impact a healthy lifespan.”

But there are steps we can take to smooth out those changes. In a clinical study, participants taking the blend of L. rhamnosus IMC 501 and L. paracasei IMC 502 probiotic strains in Life Extension’s formula showed a healthy inflammatory response when compared to baseline. In that same study, the probiotic combo helped improve the nutritional status of elderly participants.

Asha Jaja-Chimedza, PhD, Discovery Research Manager at Life Extension, said the new probiotic is designed to help “curate” the gut microbiome, enriching health-associated gut bacteria and promoting healthy aging by supporting key biomarkers of the aging process. “We’re offering an effective way to support crucial aspects of staying healthy and resilient at every age,” Dr. Jaja-Chimedza said.

FLORASSIST® Probiotic Youthful Gut is the newest addition to Life Extension’s extensive healthy aging product line, which includes the bestselling NAD+ Cell Regenerator™ and best-in-class Optimized Resveratrol Elite™.

