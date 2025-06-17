Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions - Mikael Laine 

Person subject to the notification requirement 

Name: Mikael Laine 

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member 

Issuer: Aspo Oyj 

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677 

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION 

Reference number: 112418/7/8 

Transaction date: 2025-06-16 

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF) 

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT 

ISIN: FI4000523170 

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL 

Transaction details 

(1): Volume: 200000 Unit price: 100 PCT 

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 200000 Volume weighted average price: 100 PCT 


Aspo Plc 

Erkka Repo 
CFO 

For further information, please contact: 
Erkka Repo, CFO, tel. +358 40  582 7971, erkka.repo@aspo.com 

Distribution: 
Nasdaq Helsinki 
www.aspo.com 


Aspocreates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 17 different countries, and it employs approximately 800 professionals.  







