Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions - Tatu Vehmas 

 | Source: Aspo Plc Aspo Plc

Aspo Plc Managers’ transactions June 17, 2025, at 5.30 p.m. 

Person subject to the notification requirement 

Name: Tatu Vehmas 

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member 

Issuer: Aspo Oyj 

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677 

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION 

Reference number: 112430/4/4 

Transaction date: 2025-06-16 

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF) 

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT 

ISIN: FI4000523170 

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL 

Transaction details 

(1): Volume: 1500000 Unit price: 100 PCT 

Aggregated transactions  

(1): Volume: 1500000 Volume weighted average price: 100 PCT 



Aspo Plc 

Erkka Repo 
CFO 

For further information, please contact: 
Erkka Repo, CFO, tel. +358 40  582 7971, erkka.repo@aspo.com 

Distribution: 
Nasdaq Helsinki  
www.aspo.com 

Aspocreates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 17 different countries, and it employs approximately 800 professionals.  



