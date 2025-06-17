QUADIENT SA: Availability of the share buyback program description

Paris, June 17, 2025

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) announces the availability of the description of its share buyback program, launched by the Board of Directors on June 13, 2025, following the authorization granted by the Ordinary General Meeting held on June 13, 2025 (17th resolution).

This description has been prepared in compliance with the provisions of Articles 241-1 et seq. of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), Articles L. 22-10-62 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, as well as the provisions of European Regulation No. 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052.

This document can be consulted on the Company's investor relations website (https://invest.quadient.com/en/quadient-investor-relations).

