Disclosure of transactions in on shares from June 09th to June 13th, 2025

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, June 16th, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from June 09th to June 13th, 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from June 09th to June 13th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI09/06/2025FR000012548644 000126,0244XPAR
VINCI09/06/2025FR000012548625 000126,0017CEUX
VINCI09/06/2025FR00001254863 000126,0069TQEX
VINCI09/06/2025FR00001254863 000126,0060AQEU
VINCI10/06/2025FR000012548691 537125,3164XPAR
VINCI10/06/2025FR000012548653 209125,2864CEUX
VINCI10/06/2025FR00001254867 621125,2628TQEX
VINCI10/06/2025FR00001254867 633125,2635AQEU
VINCI11/06/2025FR000012548642 628125,6211XPAR
VINCI11/06/2025FR000012548625 000125,6094CEUX
VINCI11/06/2025FR00001254863 660125,6223TQEX
VINCI11/06/2025FR00001254863 712125,6140AQEU
VINCI12/06/2025FR000012548622 400125,6412XPAR
VINCI12/06/2025FR000012548610 630125,6487CEUX
VINCI12/06/2025FR00001254861 405125,6530TQEX
VINCI12/06/2025FR00001254861 451125,6637AQEU
VINCI13/06/2025FR000012548685 000124,8893XPAR
VINCI13/06/2025FR000012548645 000124,9137CEUX
VINCI13/06/2025FR00001254865 000124,9496TQEX
VINCI13/06/2025FR00001254865 000124,8843AQEU
  TOTAL485 886125,3697 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

                                                                 ______________________

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from 09-06-25 to 13-06-25 vGB

Recommended Reading